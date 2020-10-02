Zinedine Zidane referred in no uncertain terms to the kind of match the Real Madrid. He reiterated the pre-season condition that this part of the championship has, the absence of previous preparation and the need to test systems, while the results allow it. For now, they allow it. She beat 1-0 at Valladolid, which was not in the preseason plan. She played well, with harmony and drive. It required two prodigious interventions from Courtois, which is planted, and reached the area of ​​the Madrid with unexpected frequency.

Matches like this are usually solved by Madrid with little play and some glaring mistake by their rival. A double setback in a clearance of the defense of the Valladolid ended with the ball at the feet of Vinicius, who was offside but took advantage of the fact that the ball came from an opponent. Always used to being judged as a bad setter, Vinicius he dialed very calmly.

There have been numerous games that Vinicius has won in his own way, several of them against the best teams from Spain Y Europe. He is not a scorer, but he does score goals. It is not fine in the auctions, but it persists. He lacks a panoramic vision of the game, but the wings fear him. They know that Vinicius will return again and again, with the speed, cheek and youthful optimism that Real Madrid needs right now.

Vinicius entered the second half, after a mediocre first part of the team. Valladolid conceded a couple of occasions and generated them. He lacked what is attributed to Vinicius so much: serenity to find the best solution in the final meters. Courtois took care of the rest, exceptional in his response to a low, strong and poisonous shot that he cleared on the ground with his fingers. The other intervention was aerial: Raul Carnero he preferred a cacharrazo by the first post to a single pass to Weissman, which came alone. The shot was very good. Courtois’ slap with the right, impressive.

Vinicius celebrates his goal against Valladolid.

SERGIO PEREZ (REUTERS)



Preseason time, lab time. That’s Zidane, who chose a 4-4-2 as his drawing. Jovic received his second chance as a starter. He improved his grade and finished more, but he is still a resource up front. He does not look like a starter in Madrid. Benzema he moved from behind, in a position he knows perfectly well. However, he seems more comfortable when he plays alone at the front end, steering and misleading the centrals, who end up catching flies when the Frenchman disappears and reappears in his territory.

As a forward of reference, Jovic gave the impression of covering one eye to Benzema. The team also saw less than anticipated. The two sides (Odriozola Y Marcelo) suffered in the defensive chapter. Isco he looked as if he had gotten up from a nap before the meeting. He kept a heavy air during the first part. It was difficult for him to run and pass. In the preseason he is forgiven. In the League, not.

The meeting was crying out for 4-3-3, some pepper, agitation and speed. I asked Vinicius. It was not the game of his life, but it transmitted the energy necessary to raise Madrid’s temperature, permeable throughout the game and soulless in the first half. The young Brazilian winger fulfilled the script: Madrid needed him and he reciprocated with the winning goal. Everything else was mediocre.