A superb Clásico leaves Madrid provisional leader and Barça very angry with VAR, where this time instead of a chicken sexer there was a plaster cat. The car play was an absurd and unnecessary grab from Mendy to Braithwaite, with 2-1 on the scoreboard, and Barça chewing the tie. Koeman got angry, because there he saw the goal that his team were deserving and that they could get with a shot to the crossbar from Ilaix in the last breath. In a great Classic, the VAR was suspended again. Piqué took advantage of it to give the easy note going out at the end to the center of the field to shine by giving the ember to Gil Manzano, who consented to it.

Madrid’s victory was carved out in the first half, in which everything went according to what Zidane had planned. He waited for Barça, whose last line was only three men, and shot arrows on the wings. Vinicius was a torment and the same was Lucas Vázquez in combination with Valverde, who occupied Asensio’s usual position. Thus came the two goals, a tremendous shot to the post and some more occasion. But when Lucas Vázquez was injured, around 40 ‘, things got complicated. He was replaced by Odriozola, who is not qualified for the difficult double task of Lucas yesterday: closing the Messi-Jordi Alba connection and unfolding. Lucas Vázquez was strategic.

Madrid would already be afraid of the last minutes until halftime and much more would happen in the second half. For a quarter of an hour, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius and Kroos still had the bellows for counterattacks, but Zidane saw them tired, replaced them with Asensio, Mariano, Isco and Marcelo and did not remedy anything. Barça refreshed themselves more with their changes and their final offense was tremendous. He was failed, as in so many extreme circumstances, by the silver bullet, Messi, who too often does too little when the situation demands it most. So the points went to Madrid and Barça has the right to complain.