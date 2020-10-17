TO Zidane has always been concerned about something with Vinicius and it was not his success against the rival goal. The youthful joy of the Brazilian when attacking led him to not showing the same interest when it came to protecting Courtois’ goal. Own Vini He openly admits it (“Zidane asks me to defend more”, he has assured in several interviews) and has taken note: now he is more involved to the point that he is the tenth that steals the most balls in Madrid in this start of the League (seven in 190 ‘, one every 27 minutes).

Vinicius has understood, like Isco at the time, that You earn Zidane by being supportive when you don’t have the ball. In addition to his goals and Hazard’s injuries, his recent starts are explained there. Against Valladolid (1-0) was the turning point. Vini was squeezed. In addition to the goal, he made two recoveries in the 33 minutes he played. One in each field and one of them in the discount, to ensure a tighter score than expected. As a comparison, Benzema didn’t steal a ball in that match …

Vinicius’ recoveries in just 33 minutes in the 1-0 at Valladolid … in which he also scored the winning goal.

It is a trend that comes from the post-confinement Vinicius. Before, he was seen matches such as Athletic (December 22) where he only recovered the leather once in the 72 minutes that Zidane gave him or the just two robberies in the 90 ‘against Real in 3-4 in the Cup that meant the white elimination …

The recipe to convince Zizou

If Vinicius had any doubt that the messages were also going to arrive in public, Zizou cleared it up after the last Clásico. He congratulated him on the goal but had an impact on the microphones in another facet: “I liked his effort in defense; to be solid you have to defend together “. That day Vinicius scored five recoveries and after confinement his best defensive day came, with nine robberies from Mallorca on June 24 (2-0).

Tame the anarchic tendency de Vinicius is also on Tite’s mind. Rodrygo, more tactically disciplined, has been gaining more presence both in Madrid and in the Seleçao in this way. But Vinicius, in his third year, the chip has changed. Without losing freshness, he better assimilates Zizou’s corrections from the band. Vini ownership is being worked on, with goals and with sweat.