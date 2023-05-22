The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, was very tough and forceful this Monday with the way in which racist chants should be combated in football stadiums, behavior that he considers unacceptable.

“Yes, the game must be stopped. Stop the game and go home”, Xavi declared before the match against Real Valladolid when he was asked about the racist insults that Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior suffered this Sunday at Mestalla.

Xavi recalled a background similar to that of Vinicius

When he was a footballer, his former teammate at Barça, Samuel Eto’o, already stopped a game at La Romareda and threatened to go to the locker room. Xavi was not in that match due to injury, but he perfectly remembers what happened and believes that standing up is the best solution.

“You have to stop the game. You have to stop it. I don’t care about the shield, whether it’s Vinícius or Eto’o. It’s very disgusting. I don’t see it in any other sport. Neither in tennis nor in basketball nor in golf,” he opined.

In this sense, Xavi insisted that “the shirt doesn’t matter”, that Vinícius “is a person before he is a footballer” and that it is necessary to “defend the football professional”.

And it is that for the Catalan coach some events that only happen on a football field cannot be normalized: “I do not understand as a person and as a citizen that insults have to be accepted. It is the only profession in which it is accepted. I do not see no baker or worker who receives insults at work,” he said.

“You have to stop all this. You go insult a worker. Surely a brick will fall on your head. I don’t have to put up with insults or impudence during my working hours. You have to say enough is enough,” he added.

“It’s not up to me to decide, but we have to get together and get tough. It’s an educational issue. You don’t go to a football stadium to insult,” concluded Xavi Hernández.

