During the ceremony of Ballon d’Or 2023, held on October 30, Viníus Júnior, Real Madrid player, was awarded the Socrates Award for his fight against racism.

The Socrates Prize is a garladon created in 2022, which allows recognize footballers thanks to their solidarity actions and significant undertakings for society.

It is for this reason that the founder of Vini Institute received outstanding recognition, thus inheriting the award from Sadio Mané, who won in the first edition for his social work in Senegal with his hometown of Bambali.

The Vini Institute was founded as a strategy and tool for the basic education of children and adolescents in Brazil. In addition, it provides support to hundreds of homeless children in the areas bordering Rio de Janeiro.

The Socrates Prize is a source of pride for Vinícius, who has also adopted the mission of supporting teachers and educators for the benefit of new learning models

The challenge for Vinícius is not only fought on the fields, as he also fights in a favela helping children.

The Real Madrid player also said that he is willing to continue fighting racism.

“I don’t like to talk about racism, but I don’t mind talking when necessary, because I hope we can all help end racism. It is very sad to talk about racism. I want to transmit strength to continue with the fight and that there are fewer and fewer incidents of this type,” said the player.

Vinicius also had the opportunity to talk about Pelé and stated: “He is a god in Brazil and if I am here today it is because of him. He has put Brazil in a different dimension, people respect me for his legacy.”

