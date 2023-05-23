The umpteenth racist attack on Real striker Vinicius Jr, Sunday evening in the match at Valencia, seems to have finally shaken up Spanish football and politics. More than ever, convictions were sounded and formal charges were filed. The problem is that so far they hardly lead to punishments.
Edwin Stores
Latest update:
22:25
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Vinícius #Junior #victim #charges #racism #Liga
Leave a Reply