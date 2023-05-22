Vinicius Junior: Valencia, forceful against fans who used racist insults

Valencia announced this Monday in a statement that it will expel from Mestalla “for life” the followers who on Sunday uttered racist insults to the player Vinicius Jr in the match he played against Real Madrid.

The club explained that the Police have already identified a fan who made “racist gestures” at Vinicius and that “coordinated work is being done to confirm the identity of other possible implicates.”

“From the moment of the events, all the available recordings are being analyzed, working as quickly as possible to clarify what happened in order to act quickly and forcefully,” point the writing.

The club has already opened a first “disciplinary file” and ensures that “it will apply the maximum severity” to subscribers who are shown to have had this racist conduct.

“The club strongly condemns this type of behavior, which has no place in football and in society and which does not correspond to the values ​​of Valencia CF and its fans,” the statement said.

“In this way, we reaffirm our position against racism by acting with the same forcefulness as in 2019, when a fan who made fascist gestures and salutes at Arsenal fans in the UEFA Europe match was expelled for life. League”, recalls the club.

Real Madrid also ruled on the Vinicius case

Real Madrid responded forcefully in a statement. He announced that he will go to the State Attorney General’s Office as a private prosecution after filing a complaint for hate crimes and discrimination. He showed “his most energetic rejection” and condemned the events, which “constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic State of law.”

The president of Real Madrid has met with @ViniJr to show him his support and affection, to inform him of all the steps that are being taken in his defense and to confirm that the club will go to the last consequences in the face of such a repugnant situation of hate. pic.twitter.com/vu18Lf0nif — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 22, 2023

“We have a serious problem of racism that stains an entire country,” said Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He transferred all his support to Vinícius, whose behavior on the field he considers “a grain of sand” in a “desert that is the behavior of undesirables”.

