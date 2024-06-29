Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 0:05

Led by striker Vinicius Júnior, Brazil defeated Paraguay 4-1 on Friday night (28) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (United States), to get very close to qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. After this triumph, the Brazilian team occupies second place in Group D with four points in two matches.

Brazilian exhibition in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/W342MGbhRb — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2024

After a goalless draw with Costa Rica in their debut in the main tournament for national teams organized by Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), the team led by coach Dorival Júnior needed a performance that would erase the negative impression from the last match. And it came against the Paraguayans.

After a start to the game in which neither Brazil nor Paraguay created much, the Brazilian team took control of the match and had the opportunity to open the scoring in the 31st minute, when midfielder Lucas Paquetá took a penalty, but it went wide. From then on, Vinicius Junior’s star began to shine. In the 34th minute, the Real Madrid (Spain) forward began a good exchange of passes in attack (with the participation of Rodrygo, Bruno Guimarães and Paquetá) which he himself completed with a shot that went under goalkeeper Morínigo.

When talent begins to blossom pic.twitter.com/28DZeKVPte — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2024

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Brazil took control of the match, even hitting the crossbar with Bruno Guimarães, but the score was only changed again in the 42nd minute, when Savinho took advantage of a loose ball in the six-yard box, after a great play by Rodrygo, to score the second goal for the Brazilian team in the match. But there was still time for more, and in the 49th minute Vinicius Junior took advantage of the Paraguayan defense’s indecision to finish first time to beat Morínigo again.

After the break, Paraguay tried to react when defender Alderete hit a powerful shot from the edge of the box in the third minute to beat Alisson. But Brazil soon regained control of the game and gave the final score in the 19th minute with a goal from a penalty kick by Lucas Paquetá.

Colombia wins

In a match played earlier this Friday, Colombia guaranteed their presence in the quarterfinals of the competition in advance after defeating Costa Rica 3-0 at the State Farm stadium, located in Glendale (Arizona). With this result, the Cafeteros maintain 100% success, leading Group D with six points.

Colombia goes everywhere pic.twitter.com/DGZnyUcNvp — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 28, 2024

Colombia’s victory, which will be Brazil’s last opponent in the first phase of the Copa América – starting at 10 pm (Brasília time) next Tuesday (2) at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California -, was built with goals from defender Davinson Sánchez and forwards Luis Díaz and Córdoba.