The Brazilian Vinícius Junior published a video on his networks on Monday showing racist insults in stadiums such as Mestalla, the Metropolitan, the Camp Nou, José Zorrilla and Son Moix, together with a message in which he asked that he be criminalized, he asks himself “until when?” and he remembers that “racism is a crime”.

“Checked. Every day away from home brings an unpleasant surprise. And this season there were many. Death wishes, hanging doll, many criminal screams… All registered,” he denounces.

“But the discourse always falls on “isolated cases”, “an amateur”. No, they are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even on a television program). The evidence is there, in the video. Now I ask you: how many of these racists had their names and photos exposed on web pages? I answer to make it easier: zero. None to tell a sad story or apologize publicly, “he adds.

In the video there are scenes from Mestalla in which they call him a “monkey” at his entrance to the stadium and from various points in the stands before the incident, as well as what happened at one of the entrances to the Metropolitan before the derby, a cry of “black bastard” and “black shit” when he retired for the band in Pucela along with the guttural sound of several fans.

Also a chant “Vinícius die” at the Camp Nou or the cry “go pick bananas!” in Mestalla, in addition to showing the doll painted black hanging from a bridge in Madrid with his shirt. “Until when?”, asks the Brazilian player at the end of the video in letters on black. “Racism is a crime.”

Vinícius asked for a strong hand. “What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportingly? Why don’t the sponsors charge La Liga? Don’t the television stations bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? The problem is very serious and press releases are no longer useful. Blame to justify criminal acts either. It’s not football, it’s inhumane,” he said.

The first judicial actions on racist insults

for his partthe Valencia Prosecutor’s Office has officially initiated investigation proceedings for an alleged hate crime for the insults to the Real Madrid player Vinicius in the match at Mestalla, reported sources from the State Attorney General’s Office.

As explained to EFE by the delegate prosecutor for hate crimes of the Valencia Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Susana Gisbert, this decision was adopted upon learning of what happened yesterday at the Mestalla stadium and by decision of the Public Ministry (ex officio), that at the moment it is not processing any complaint for these same facts.

