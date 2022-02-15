Vinícius Junior continues to pray for Benzema to be available to play tonight’s match. Real Madrid lose a lot without the Frenchman, but statistics show that Karim’s absence also harms the young Brazilian. It is what it has to be at the same time a “9” and a “10”.
In the six games that Benzema has missed due to injuries or penalties, Vinícius has only been able to score in one of them, and that supposed bad relationship that arose last year after several ugly gestures by Karim is already over. that forgotten
They are the two Real Madrid players who are most sought after. The Frenchman finds the carioca on 5.6 occasions each game, and usually in a clear situation of danger. Vini looks for Benzema 5.8 times per crash.
In these games without the nine, Vinícius has put the team on his back but looking for partners in midfield or generating dangerous chances on his own. Neither Bale, nor Rodrygo, nor Isco, nor Jovic, nor Hazard are looking for half of what the Frenchman is looking for.
Real Madrid has noticed this circumstance and the results speak for themselves. If we add the matches between Bilbao and Villarreal, Vini only received four balls from his strikers in the 180 minutes: two from Rodrygo, one from Asensio and one from Bale. Dramatic and worrying figures for the interests of Real Madrid.
The white team must be doing everything possible so that Karim is available to play tonight’s game, one of the most important matches of the season against a Super team which has stars in each and every one of the positions.
