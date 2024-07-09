Brazil’s adventure at the 2024 Copa América ended much sooner than expected. After a group stage in which they managed just 4 points out of a possible 9, Dorival’s team faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals.
Bielsa’s men arrived with the momentum of having easily overcome Group C but it was clear that it was going to be an extremely close match.
Said and done, everything had to be decided by penalties, after the 0-0 scoreline during the 90 minutes. Uruguay was more accurate and advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will face Colombia.
After the elimination, it is time for the Brazilian team to take stock. One of the players in the spotlight is Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid superstar who missed the quarter-final match after receiving two yellow cards during the group stage.
Two days before the match, Vini published a letter on his social networks in which he made a strong self-criticism.
“The Copa America is over and time to reflect, to learn to deal with defeat. The feeling of frustration is taking hold of us again. Once again it’s a penalty shootout.
I didn’t receive two avoidable yellow cards. I watched the elimination from the sidelines again. But this time it was my fault. I apologize for that. I know how to listen to criticism and the harshest, believe me, come from within.
My journey with the national team, fortunately, is just beginning. Together with my teammates I will have the opportunity to return our team to the place it deserves. WE ARE BACK TO THE TOP! I LOVE YOU AND WE ARE GOING TOGETHER! 7️⃣🇧🇷🤝🏿
