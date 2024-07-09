Bielsa’s men arrived with the momentum of having easily overcome Group C but it was clear that it was going to be an extremely close match.

Two days before the match, Vini published a letter on his social networks in which he made a strong self-criticism.

I didn’t receive two avoidable yellow cards. I watched the elimination from the sidelines again. But this time it was my fault. I apologize for that. I know how to listen to criticism and the harshest, believe me, come from within.

My journey with the national team, fortunately, is just beginning. Together with my teammates I will have the opportunity to return our team to the place it deserves. WE ARE BACK TO THE TOP! I LOVE YOU AND WE ARE GOING TOGETHER! 7️⃣🇧🇷🤝🏿