Vinicius Junior, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward born on July 12, 2000, is already one of the biggest stars in the world, not only as a member of the team of the most winning country in the history of the World Cup, but also for forming part of Real Madrid, which is undoubtedly among the most important clubs on the planet.
However, his strong personality on the field is also accentuated by unhappy attitudes, which arouse controversy among both his teammates and his rivals, not to mention the fans who are dedicated to watching the games. Next, we review some of them.
If there is one thing that characterizes Vinicius, it is for being very expressive, dancing every time he scores a goal. On several occasions he was criticized by his rivals for his provocative way of celebrating. In September 2022 Vini complained, stating that they couldn't stand “seeing a black Brazilian dancing.”
During a LaLiga match against Cádiz during the 2022-23 season, several cameras captured Vinicius arguing with rival players and he would later be accused of provoking them by telling them that they were part of a second-category club.
The Brazilian said that phrase to the audience, a minute before the Frenchman Griezmann scored the third goal for Atlético de Madrid, in the Copa del Rey match that ended with a 4-2 victory for “Colchonero”, qualifying for the quarterfinals. final and eliminating Vinicius' Madrid.
In the same match as “I'm very good”, Vinicius had another controversy: the former Flamengo shouted a goal in front of the Colchonero fans, which “Cholo” Simeone did not like, who let him know. As both teams prepared to play extra time at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, Simeone and Vinícius had a fierce face-to-face, exchanging insults.
There are no two without three: in the aforementioned Copa del Rey clash, the Brazilian had a talk with Rodrigo De Paul in the middle of the game, in which he showed him the Real Madrid shield, as if showing superiority. “I play for Real Madrid,” Vini told him. “I am a world champion,” the “colchonero” midfielder responded.
