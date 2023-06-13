Some of the other high-profile players to wear the Real Madrid number 7 shirt make up a prized list: Raul Gonzalez, Emilio Butragueño, Juan “Juanito” Gomez and Amancio Amaro.

Vinicius’ Brazilian national team-mate Rodrygo Goes will now wear the number 11 shirt, previously worn by Marco Asensio, who will leave the club at the end of his contract this month. The number 9 shirt, which Karim Benzema previously wore until his transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad this month, remains vacant. The number 20 shirt, left vacant by Vini, now goes to Fran Garcia, Real Madrid’s new left-back.