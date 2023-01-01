(Reuters) – Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. accused Spain’s LaLiga league on Saturday of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches after videos on social media showed fans shouting insults and throwing objects at him at a match on Friday.

LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was investigating instances of racism in the match.

Vinícius appears to have been the subject of abuse at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valladolid on Friday.

“The racists keep going to the stadiums and watching the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga is still doing nothing,” wrote Vinícius on Twitter.

In September, Atletico Madrid fans were filmed chanting racist chants at the 22-year-old outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium before a match against Real.

In its statement on Saturday, the league said it was looking into Friday’s match.

“LaLiga has detected racist insults in the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social media,” said the Spanish league.

“These facts will be reported to the Antiviolence Commission and the Public Ministry for hate crimes, as has already been done on other occasions,” he said.

