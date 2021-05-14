Vinicius Junior is back to the Brazilian team. A year and a half after his last call-up, the young Real Madrid forward is on the list of 23 Canarinhos internationals who will face Ecuador and Paraguay on June 4 and 8, for the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Tite thus rewards Vini’s great moment of form, which comes from a sequence of games as the starter of Real Madrid and was key in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Liverpool. The last time that Vini was summoned to the absolute canarinha was in September 2019, for the friendlies of Brazil against Colombia and Peru in the US.

“Vinicius is a player who is increasingly asserting himself at Real Madrid and that is very important for the Brazilian team, “said the Brazilian coach.

Also on Tite’s list are Real Madrid players Casemiro and Militão and Atlético de Madrid side Renan Lodi. Despite the fact that seven players called up are of Olympic age (U23), the return of two veterans is striking, the winger Dani Alves and the central Thiago Silva, 38 and 36 years old.

The Brazilian squad list:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (City), Weverton (Palmeiras);

Sides: Dani Alves (São Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro, (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid);

Centrals: Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon);

Forwards: Everton (Benfica), Firmino (Liverpool), Gabigol (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (City), Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), Vini Jr (Real Madrid).