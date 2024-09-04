This week, the world of football turned its attention to the national teams seeking to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
This is the case of Brazil, which will have two matches corresponding to the South American Qualifiers, first against Ecuador, at home, and then they will travel to Paraguay.
In the hours leading up to the first match, Vinicius Junior gave an interview to CNN in which he spoke about many topics, but one in particular: racism in football. The Madrid striker referred to the acts of discrimination he has suffered as a Real Madrid player and left a comment for analysis.
“Until 2030 we have a very large margin for evolution. I hope that Spain can evolve andunderstand how serious it is to insult a person because of the color of their skin. “If things don’t evolve until 2030, I think (the World Cup) needs to change its location because the player does not feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where they may experience racism. It is complicated, but I believe and want to do everything to make things change because there are many people in Spain, or even the majority, who are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country that is so pleasant to live in. I love being here and I love playing for Real Madrid.”
