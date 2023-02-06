The spirits were warm at the match that was going to be played in Son Moix, and as always with Vinicius Jr at the center of the controversy. Already in the first leg, Pablo Maffeo, the right-back of Mallorca, was from minute 1 trying to get the Brazilian star out of his boxes, and this time it was not going to be less. They have no other way to stop him.
Before the game, Maffeo said that: “when everyone goes against him, it’s for a reason.” According to the Mallorca player, when you are in the middle of a game and Vini tells you that you are very bad and that you are going to go down to second, your blood boils. And Raíllo, the captain of Mallorca who only manages to talk about him when he talks about others (not because of his performances on the field), in a live broadcast with DAZN, said that Vinicius was not an example for society. According to the central defender, he would never set Vinicius as an example for his children. And this reached Ancelotti’s ears at the press conference, and when asked, he knew how to answer with his fine indifference, saying that all four of his grandchildren have Vinicius Jr’s shirt, which is indeed an example for the the rest.
In addition to all this, Real Madrid’s social networks posted a video of the players shooting at the goal, where Dani Carvajal could be heard saying: “I’m going to say a couple of things to Raíllo este” and the ball became more big. This translated as follows: the first controversial action of the match, Raíllo puts his hand on Carvajal’s chest. With all this, the Mallorca players dedicated themselves to making fouls and stopping the game all the time so that football was not played after having found an own goal by Nacho.
