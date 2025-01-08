In recent months, the Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior Not only has he stood out on the playing field, he could also have lived a hectic love life in which he has been linked to several girls in a short time. First his name appeared in the media headlines linked to Key Alvesthe ex-girlfriend of also soccer player Neymar Jr.. Later, with the Mexican singer Kenya Os and the actress Ester Exposito It was said that they could have had incipient romances without either of them being confirmed by the protagonists, although the clues left by both possible relationships were clear.

But in his sentimental history there is a specific area of ​​​​society in which the Real Madrid player could have achieved several conquests. His latest rumored romance with the ‘influencer’ supposedly emerged on social media. Sofia Rodriguez after being seen among the audience attending the classic that Vinicius recently played at the Bernabéu. Hours later, the young woman would share some photographs on her social media profile along with some songs that her followers seemed to glimpse that the two maintained something more than a friendship. But again, without official confirmations, the matter was settled as friends.

Now, speculation about a new dream for Vinicius has resurfaced with other photographs published a few days ago in which he appears accompanied by another ‘influencer’. As published by ‘Cuore’, the snapshots of the player’s group trip to Dubai in which he is with the popular social media star Maria Julia Mazalli They seem to officially confirm their relationship. It is not the first time that both have been romantically linked, since in 2019 they were already linked after a rapprochement that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the press. As the journalist Javier de Hoyos points out, the footballer would be “very fond of his current partner” and she is completely integrated into his group of friends and family, as the visit she made to Madrid would demonstrate.

After these rumors became known, there is no longer a doubt that Mazalli was the girl who accompanied Vinicius to the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 gala that was also held in Dubai, the place that has reunited both of them in public. Although she dedicates her time to creating content and her work as the image of some brands, the media has not been slow to find a television past linked to couples’ reality shows. Specifically, who now has almost a million followers on Instagram thanks to sharing her beauty routines, her taste in fashion or her travel plans, she was a contestant in 2017 on the program ‘MTV Brasil Holiday With The Ex’, a format in which men and women looked for love on the beach.









That both shared time in Dubai during Christmas is not the only clue that would show the possible relationship of a few months that the player and the Brazilian ‘influencer’ would maintain. Both also follow each other on social networks, they exchange ‘likes’ and it has not escaped the fans’ attention that several of the photographs that María Julia has shared on her social media profile have been taken from Vinicius Junior’s own home.