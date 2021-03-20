Vinicius is winning the game of the ownership but with Zidane he already knows that he cannot lower his guard. His energetic 3-1 at Atalanta together with Hazard’s umpteenth injury, Asensio’s still hesitant state and Rodrygo’s lack of rhythm leave Vini expedited route in Vigo.

A place where the young Brazilian seems in tune. In his two visits to the city of Vigo, he was seen in his sauce. First in 2018, with what has been his best goal so far with the Madrid shirt, in this case with that of Castilla. It was on October 21 of that year, Vinicius was training in the subsidiary waiting for another opportunity from Lopetegui and against Celta B nail a direct foul in the left squad of the Celtian goal. The cross was put on two minutes later by the referee, the Tenerife González González, who despite the fact that Vini received a salad of kicks decided to throw him for a double yellow, believing that he simulated a penalty.

Last season was the first that he visited Celta in Balaídos and was millimeters away from making the 0-1 (Madrid won 1-3) but Benzema’s boot was ahead of him in the last second

If Vinicius is confirmed as the starter in Vigo He could reach the national team break with an advantage to think about Eibar and the first leg against Liverpool, without being penalized by leaving with Brazil. He will be with Zidane in Valdebebas because Conmebol suspended the matches in South America for this FIFA date.