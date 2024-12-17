It was going to be in mid-January in London, but the busy football schedule, saturated with matches and gatherings, forced FIFA to change its plans, improvise and bring forward the awards ceremony. The Best in Dohawhere this Wednesday the final of the Intercontinental Cup between Real Madrid and Pachuca will be played. In a gala held at the Aspire Academy, lasting less than an hour, fitted into the official dinner of the tournament finalists, and in which one of the two presenters was the Spanish journalist Cristina GullónReal Madrid TV communicator, Vinicius was named the best player in the world. A month and a half after the Ballon d’Or collapse, the Brazilian won the second most important individual trophy on the football planet.

Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark tie, the Brazilian received the award from Gianni Infantino, who welcomed him with a warm hug and a couple of kisses. Then, Vini He looked at the trophy as if he were looking at his first love and gave a short speech in Portuguese, his mother tongue: “This award was so far away that it seemed impossible to get here. I think about my childhood, playing in Sao Gonçalo, surrounded by poverty and crime, but that shows that in these circumstances it is also possible to get here. My family stopped living their dreams so I could live mine. I want to thank everyone who voted for me, coaches, players and journalists. I also thank Florentino, José Ángel and Carletto. I want to continue playing for Real Madrid for many years. It is the best club in the world. Finally, I don’t want to forget Flamengo, which gave me the opportunity in Brazil, also my teammates on the Brazilian team and my country, who have given me a lot of strength to be here.”

Vinicius was one of the six Real Madrid players awarded in Doha. Before the Brazilian went on stage to collect his award, Carlo Ancelotti did, who already won the Ballon d’Or for best coach last season, and was also the most voted in The Best. The Italian received the award from Arsène Wenger: «I want to share this award with my players, who don’t always, but sometimes listen to me. I also share it with my family and my wife, who supports me with peace and love and that is important for our work. I have been in football for 48 years, and I have experienced many emotions, sometimes positive and sometimes negative. But those emotions are what keep me alive in this sport,” said a smiling and happy Ancelotti, also dressed in a dark suit and white shirt.

Both coach and player left directly from the Lusail stadium, where they had just finished training, to head to the Aspire Academy and collect their prize. Once the protocol was completed, both went to the concentration hotel to have dinner with the rest of the players and staff members. In 24 hours they play a title and there was no time for deeper celebrations.









The final fireworks of a The Best with a clear white color and a meringue flavor put it Carvajal, Rudiger, Kroos, Bellingham and, again, Vinicius. Up to five Real Madrid players were included in the eleven of the year, an eleven that also included the Spaniards Rodri and Lamine, apart from the white full-back, who continues in Madrid with the recovery process for his right knee, seriously injured against Osasuna a couple of months ago.

Other rules

The Best award has a different procedure and voters than the Ballon d’Or. If in the award of France Football and UEFA The winner is decided by 100 journalists from the top 100 countries in the world ranking, in The Best the spectrum is much broader. The selectors and captains of the national teams, a journalist from each FIFA member country and the fans vote through the website of the entity directed by Infantino. And only three of the ten finalists can vote, with five, three and one point respectively.

During the period from 2010 to 2016, both awards joined forces and merged into one, but criticism of this association, the controversy generated by the votes and the economic interests of both parties caused them to separate their paths only six years later. , a breakup that has not avoided the noise of awards that year after year continue to fill gatherings and debates, as has once been evident in 2024. Rodri was the Ballon d’Or and Vinicius the The Best. And the football wheel continues to spin. You know, ‘The show must go on’.