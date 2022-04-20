Vinicius Junior is going through a great professional moment. The Brazilian striker has become an untouchable for Carlo Ancelotti this season at Real Madrid. He plays practically everything. That has also provided him with being called up regularly with Brazil. However, from across the ocean it’s not all praise. Luizao, who was world champion with the Canarinha, has harshly criticized Vinicius. He admits the mistakes he makes on the pitch, even going so far as to call him “stupid”.

“Vinicius is stupid. He doesn’t know how to steal the ball from the goalkeeper, he doesn’t know how to score goals. He had to train, head, shoot. Is he good at assisting? The first ball that crossed Benzema with his left leg was now”admitted on the podcast “Reis da Resenha”.

“He plays like a demon. He has to improve, learn. Vinicius had to train to finish off with his left foot”

Luisao

and added mores: “He plays like a demon. He has to improve, learn. Vinicius had to train to finish off with his left foot”. Clearly, the former Brazilian striker is not convinced by Madrid. At 21 years old, he has 14 goals plus 10 assists this campaign in LaLiga. Plus two more goals and seven assists in the Champions League. Big numbers.

Luizao can boast of having achieved a World Cup (2002) and a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games. The man from Rubineia spent most of his career in the Brazilian league (Palmeiras, Vasco da Gama, Corinthians, Gremio, Botafogo, Sao Paulo, Santos…) but in the 1997/98 season he made a impasse for military in Deportivo de la Coruña.