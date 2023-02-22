LaLiga has presented three new complaints for racist insults against the Brazilian Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior and the Nigerian from Villarreal Samu Chukwueze, after the identification of the person responsible for these events in the matches of both clubs in Mallorca and in the visit of the white team to Osasuna.

As confirmed by LaLiga, the Police have taken a statement from the subject identified by the Mallorca Security director as the author of the racist insults against Samu ChukwuezeVillarreal player last Saturday February 18, who, in turn, has been identified as responsible for the racist chants against Vinicius on February 5 from the same stands of the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

These two complaints have been filed before the Investigating Courts of Palma de Mallorca and the National Sports Office (OND), dependent on the National Police, will promote a proposal for a sports sanction for the person identified as responsible for these racist chants before the State Commission against Violence, Racism and Xenophobia, which meets next week.

Third complaint

LaLiga has also filed a third complaint in the Pamplona Investigating Courts against the racist insults uttered by a fan from the stands of the stadium the sadar last Saturday the 18th against Vinicius Jr. in the Osasuna-Real Madrid match in order to identify him.

The body recalled that there are already eight complaints that it has filed for insults or racist chants against the Madrid striker, although three of them were filed by the prosecutors delegated for hate crimes in Barcelona, ​​Majorca and Madrid, respectively. On the other hand, three other complaints have been admitted for processing before the Investigating Courts of No. 4 Valladolid, No. 28 of Madrid and No. 3 of Palma de Mallorca.

LaLiga insisted that in order to speed up the identification of any person or group of people who manifest racist behavior in any stadium or outside it, it has enabled the email [email protected], so that fans can contact the organization and facilitate the necessary identification to file the pertinent complaints.

EFE

