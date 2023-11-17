The alarms have gone off again at Real Madrid during this national team break in November. First it was Camavinga who was injured in training with France and will be out of the field for two months, and now Vinicius has also fallen.
The Brazilian player could not finish the match between Colombia and Brazil. Vini received a challenge from Davinson Sánchez in the first half for which he had to be treated, and after 27 minutes of play he was substituted.
More news about Real Madrid
What injury does Vinicius have?
Before half an hour of play was over, Vinicius was substituted and the bench put ice on the back of his thigh. At half-time he retired to the locker room with visible signs of pain and limping.
“I think it’s the same injury as the last time. I got hit there and it hurt a little later. Tomorrow we’ll do tests to see how I’m doing,” said the player.
Vinicius will have to undergo medical tests to determine the exact extent of the injury.
How long will Vinicius be out?
We will have to wait for the results of the medical tests to know the time of sick leave. But if the hamstring area is affected, he could be out for between 4 and 5 weeks, as happened the last time he was injured.
What games will Vinicius miss?
As we say, it is still early to know the length of time he will be out and the games that Vinicius will miss, but everything indicates that he will not play the next game against Argentina.
“It is difficult for him to play against Argentina. He had to leave the field due to something muscular, especially in the back of his thigh. I think it is difficult for him to be against Argentina,” said Diniz, Brazil’s coach, after the match.
Madrid’s next game will be on November 26.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 3
|
The league
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
The league
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Vinicius #injured #Brazil #injury #long #Brazilian