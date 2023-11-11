Real Madrid has overcome its League match against Valencia without any trouble, winning 5-1 to follow Girona in the standings. Ancelotti’s men came into the game with several casualties, with Kepa, Rudiger and Bellingham being the last to fall off the list. The most concerning of the three was Bellingham, as he is the team’s leading scorer.
Far from being a rocky game for Madrid and needing to work to reach Valencia’s goal, the whites have recovered their best offensive reference and the Santiago Bernabéu has enjoyed a placid Saturday night. The best Vinicius is back just when Real Madrid needs him.
Adding to Carvajal’s great goal in the 3rd minute, Vinicius scored the second and third goals of the night to seal the match and warn the world that the scoring version we saw last season has returned. The injury that Vinicius suffered against Celta de Vigo more than 2 months ago left the Brazilian out of competition rhythm, and little by little he has been recovering the best version of himself.
This double means half of his goals in the League this season having played 10 games, moving away from the records he left last season. In fact, in the previous match against Rayo Vallecano he even received a whistle from the Real Madrid fans, but this is now behind him and the ‘7’ left applauded in the 82nd minute to leave Joselu a few minutes.
