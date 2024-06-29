Brazil came back to life after the 4-1 victory over Paraguay, in the second match of date two of group D of the America Cup and after the 0-0 with Costa Rica.

Vincius He was one of the figures of Brazil, he was the unbalanced player, the great engine of the Real Madrid, because he looked lost in the game against the ‘ticos’.

Hard with the Brazilian

However, his rivals have complained about his behaviour. They say that he provokes them, that his gestures are not those of a professional and they even ask for a punishment for him.

“He has a way of playing that is obviously not very comfortable for rivals to accept, but that’s what the referee is for. The referee has to set those limits for him,” said the Paraguayan coach. Daniel Garnero.

“The Real Madrid striker was involved in a brawl with Paraguayan players after throwing a hat at an opponent and when the score was already 0-2 in favour of the team managed by Dorival Júnior. “He plays the way he thinks he has to play,” Mundo Deportivo reported.

Finally, Garnero concluded: “He is a lis player.”