Vinícius Junior passed through the Valdebebas press room in the previous round of the 16th of the Champions League, a Madrid derby that catches the Atlético very solid and Madrid with doubts. The Brazilian, who lasted on social networks, but not in interventions to the media, did not avoid any questions and gave explanations about his absence at the Golden Ball: “I did not go because I do what the club rules and the club asked me to stay in Madrid.”

Vinícius said not to feel disappointed or deceived for not winning the prize: “People vote what they believe. I have my thought. I never dreamed of winning the Golden Ball, but when you are close you believe it: and I will have more opportunities. I have already won two European glasses and I am here to win many more.”

The referees

“In Europe the players who give show are more protected”

The theme of the referees also went up and vinícius was not cut: “Referees in Europe defend the players who give show. We do not like to talk about the referees, but of course it is important for us who Piten well, ”he said.

Then he said that it is what mischievously in a game: “What I have worse is when the referees do not get a card for others who kick and when I protest for the first time they get card to me. I know that I do many things that I should not do, but in every game I am improving and I am calmer. So little by little I will better. I’ve been here for a long time, but people forget that I am 24 years old and I still have to learn a lot and I will continue learning until the end of my career. ”

The future

Wants to continue in Madrid and renew now

The Brazilian denied that he intends to leave Madrid next summer even if an offer from Arabia comes: “I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can renew it as soon as possible because I am happy here. All people love me and love me very much. I could not be in a better place than here. ”

Vinícius believes that he is doing a good season: “I am in my best version right now. I had injuries. With so many games you cannot be 100% in all. By playing 80 games you can’t always be stopped. You are not always with your head or you are well physically. Many players are playing with discomfort. My season I think is going well. It is normal for people to demand more and want more than me. But now comes the decisive time of the season and in Madrid we play better at this time of the season. ”

However, Vinícius is aware of the bad game against Betis: “In the last game there was a bit of everything. We started very well, but after 20 minutes we failed too much and did everything wrong. The best thing is to happen in that game because tomorrow you can’t fail. If you fail you are home. We are here to improve and make a good game tomorrow. ”

Ancelotti

He saw lack of attitude towards Betis

After Vinícius, Carlo Ancelotti passed through the press room, which was seen with less spark than usual, with a concern. The technician is convinced that the tie will be decided in the Metropolitan: “It is impossible to decide tomorrow. It will be an equalized tie and will decide in the second leg. Tomorrow’s goal is to play well and take an advantage. The party will be matched and competed. We cannot think of taking a great advantage tomorrow. The rival is a strong rival. ”

The coach denied that he planned to change the idea of ​​the game despite the casualties of Bellingham and Ceballos and the doubt with Valverde: ”He will not change the idea we have to play. We have to keep in mind that players who have rested can have their opportunity: Asencio, Camavinga … You have to see this kind of thing and nothing more. We are not going to reinforce the center of the field or remove a striker. We have to maintain the same idea. ”

Ancelotti still worrying the game against Betis, the eighth defeat of the season (in the past they only had two, both against Atlético): “We will see what happens tomorrow. We had been doing it well, but it was missing against Betis. Hopefully it has been an isolated case.”

A surprise

Raúl Asencio’s high level

The Italian coach does not believe that his team is missing template: “We have had very serious injuries. This affects a season, obviously, but in this sense a very good player has come out and that he is helping us a lot like Raúl Asencio. Sometimes injuries are an opportunity to see the character that the team and squad has and see new players. The truth is that it is a very physically demanding calendar for soccer players. ”

Ancelotti ended with a great praise to Simeone: “I respect him a lot. He is a great coach. He has done it very well in Atlético, who has led to the highest level in Europe. I like the reading he makes of the games, how he puts the team in the field, the strategy and commitment that the team has at the defensive level. All this I like very much,” he said.