Vinicius, hanged: revealing video of the serious scandal in Valencia vs. real Madrid

There were blows, racism, provocations and expulsions. The recording shows the lack of control that broke out.
Real Madrid lost in the field of Valencia (13th) by 0-1, this Sunday, in the 35th day of La Liga, and gave second place to Atlético Madrid, who had previously imposed on Osasuna (9th) by 3-0 . However, the news was the scandal that broke out around Vinícius Junior, who was expelled after hitting a rival, after being assaulted.
The videos show the insults that the Brazilian player received and the lack of control that was fed by blows and provocations.
Vinicius, hanged and expelled: the scandal in Valencia vs. real Madrid
In a match marked by incidents, including insults launched by fans of the Mestalla stadium and the expulsion of the Brazilian striker Vinicius at 90+7 after an altercation with Hugo Duroit was the young Diego López who scored the only goal of the game (33), after a missed shot by Justin Kluivert, which turned into an assist.
The chaos, unleashed in the midst of strong friction, ended with the Georgian goalkeeper with a yellow and Vinícius with red for a slap to Hugo Duro, after the referee came to see the images.
Hugo Duro grabs Vinicius by the neck for TEN SECONDS, Vinicius shakes him off and he is the one sent off.
This will go down as one of the darkest episodes in league history. pic.twitter.com/OkKSypyVrj
— ᴛᴇʀʀɪᴛᴏʀɪᴏ ᴍᴀᴅʀɪᴅɪꜱᴛᴀ (@territorio_RM) May 21, 2023
Besides, Vinicíus left the field making a two with his hands -in reference to a possible relegation of Valencia- which caused the anger of the Valencian bench and the game got out of control.
In fact, the men of Real Madrid denounce that outrageous racist insults were heard against the Brazilian attacker.
*With EFE and AFP
