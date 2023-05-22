Monday, May 22, 2023
Vinicius, hanged: revealing video of the serious scandal in Valencia vs. real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Vinicius, hanged: revealing video of the serious scandal in Valencia vs. real Madrid


Champions LeagueManchester City vs. Real Madrid.

There were blows, racism, provocations and expulsions. The recording shows the lack of control that broke out.

Real Madrid lost in the field of Valencia (13th) by 0-1, this Sunday, in the 35th day of La Liga, and gave second place to Atlético Madrid, who had previously imposed on Osasuna (9th) by 3-0 . However, the news was the scandal that broke out around Vinícius Junior, who was expelled after hitting a rival, after being assaulted.

The videos show the insults that the Brazilian player received and the lack of control that was fed by blows and provocations.

Vinicius, hanged and expelled: the scandal in Valencia vs. real Madrid

The grief of Karim Benzema (left) and Vinicius Jr.

In a match marked by incidents, including insults launched by fans of the Mestalla stadium and the expulsion of the Brazilian striker Vinicius at 90+7 after an altercation with Hugo Duroit was the young Diego López who scored the only goal of the game (33), after a missed shot by Justin Kluivert, which turned into an assist.

The chaos, unleashed in the midst of strong friction, ended with the Georgian goalkeeper with a yellow and Vinícius with red for a slap to Hugo Duro, after the referee came to see the images.

Besides, Vinicíus left the field making a two with his hands -in reference to a possible relegation of Valencia- which caused the anger of the Valencian bench and the game got out of control.

In fact, the men of Real Madrid denounce that outrageous racist insults were heard against the Brazilian attacker.

SPORTS
*With EFE and AFP

