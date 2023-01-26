Vinicius returns to focus the spotlight a few hours after the Copa del Rey derby this Thursday between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, after appearing a doll with his shirt hanging from a bridge.

‘Vinicius hanged’

The effigy was hung simulating a hanging from a bridge near the Real Madrid training center.

A banner was placed on the bridge reading “Madrid hates Real”, according to the photographs and videos published by local media.

“We are investigating what happened,” police sources told AFP, without giving further details for the moment.

According to the Spanish press, the motto that appears on the doll is usually used by radical Atlético de Madrid fans. The incident occurred a few hours before Real Madrid and Atlético played the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night in a single-match tie at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Atlético de Madrid is taking a long time to issue a statement condemning these acts. It cannot be that the limit of hanging a Vinicius doll from a bridge is reached. These are not football fans, they are violent and racist. Disgust. #TodosSomosVini pic.twitter.com/0j4TFZmmfc – Nacher (@JaviNacher7) January 26, 2023

Vinicius is again immersed in the center of the controversy after already in the last meeting between the two teams he was the target of Racist insults.

In the league derby last September, in which the whites won 2-1, some rojiblancos fans chanted racist insults against Vinicius before and during the match.

These facts were brought before the courts, which closed the case as they had not found a crime or who to blame.

Vinicius “is a player that we need, that football needs, who has extraordinary talent,” Merengue coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, for whom “we have to protect him physically and mentally.”

The Italian coach spoke like this when asked about the fouls the Brazilian player receives and his constant scuffles with opposing players and fans in his matches. “I see him motivated. He doesn’t complain,” added Ancelotti.

condemnation of violence

The frustration of Cholo Simeone.

Atlético de Madrid “strongly condemns” the banner and doll hanging from a bridge on a Madrid highway with the shirt of the Real Madrid footballer

Vinicius, as explained to EFE by sources from the rojiblanco club, who insisted that he is “against any type of violence and insult”.

Atlético de Madrid explained that “it has always condemned and condemns any type of violent expression that alters the healthy rivalry in the city between the two hobbies” and reiterated that it is “against any type of violence and insults”.

