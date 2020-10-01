Vinicius celebrates his goal against Valladolid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium this Wednesday AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

Real Madrid get the victory in their first home game of the season against Valladolid thanks to a goal from Vinicius in the 65th minute. Zidane again bet on Jovic to accompany Benzema in attack, but withdrew him in the second half to give entrance to the Brazilian winger. Courtois avoided the Pucelano draw on several occasions, which created various problems for Madrid’s rear, especially with Hervías entering the band defended by Marcelo. Odriozola re-debuted as a starter with Real Madrid after winning the hat-trick with Bayern Munich last season.

The first half ended with few occasions, in which Zidane bet on the four midfielders, with Isco and Valverde on the wings. In the second he decided to change the scheme, withdraw Isco and Jovic to put two wingers, Asensio and Vinicius, to accompany Benzema in attack. Sergio tried to press higher, but between Varane and Sergio Ramos they were in charge of clearing all the troubles. Real Madrid is placed with seven points, tied for the league lead with Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal. The blanquivioletas fall in relegation places with two points in four days. Second victory in a row for Zidane, who will have to travel to the Levante field next Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to play the fifth day of the League. For its part, Valladolid receives Eibar on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.