Real Madrid lost 1-0 at Valencia (13th) this Sunday in matchday 35 of La Liga and gave up second place to Atlético Madrid, who had previously beaten Osasuna (9th) 3-0. But The news was the scandal in which the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, from Madrid, was involved.

The Brazilian was first insulted by the fans, creating a group of players, which interrupted the game for several minutes. Later, Vinicius was sent off at the end of the game (90+7) for an argument with Hugo Duro, who was not penalized by the referee.After the game, Vinicius decided to speak. And it was forceful.

Vinicius explodes: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

The scandal that had Vinicius Junior as the protagonist.

“It was not the first time, nor the second nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition believes that it is normal, so the Federation and the opponents encourage it,” Vinicius said in a strong message, posted on Instagram.

“I am very sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists”asserted the player of the Brazilian National Team in a publication in which he attached a black and white photo of himself.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love it, but which agreed to export the image to the world from a racist country. Sorry for the Spanish who disagree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.



“And unfortunately with everything that happens weekly, I don’t have how to defend myself. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against the racists. Even if I am far from here,” he concluded.

Ancelotti defends his player: “Vinicius is the victim”

“I spoke to him during the game, the atmosphere was very hot, very bad, I asked him if he wanted to continue playing. The fact that I think I have to remove it because the atmosphere is racist, doesn’t seem right to me. I have to remove to a player if he doesn’t play well, but to think about removing a player for racism, it’s never happened to me. What happened today has happened other times, but not like this. It’s unacceptable. The Spanish LaLiga has a problem. That it is not Vinicius. Vinicius is the victim. There is a very serious problem“said the Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, at the end of the game.

“I am not the most suitable to think about what has to be done, but you cannot play football like that. We were not playing well, all you want, but this is too important. They insult him throughout the game and then the In the end they show him the red card. I am very sad. The Spanish League is a league with great teams, beautiful environments, but we have to remove this. We are in 2023, racism cannot exist”, added.

