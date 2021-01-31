If there is a footballer who exemplifies the current state of Real Madrid, it is Vinicius. The Brazilian not only has not evolved this season, something in which the club had placed great hope in view of the potential that was sensed in the barely 18-year-old boy who arrived from Flamengo in 2018, but the impression is that the lack of confidence has made that daring and verticality so characteristic of his anarchic style of play.

The absence of minutes, for the benefit of that Praetorian guard with whom Zidane is willing to go all the way, they have turned the Brazilian into a totally inconsequential player, who, beyond the tactical and definition problems that have weighed him down in his time in Chamartín, already it doesn’t even overflow and haggle.

Against Levante, the carioca entered through Eden Hazard, unnoticed on a gray afternoon, when there was still half an hour of play ahead and the score was a tie at one. It is true that the numerical inferiority of Madrid from the first minutes due to the expulsion of Militao, another player who does not seem even the shadow of the promising center-back who arrived from Porto in 2019, did not help either, but it is significant that Vinicius’ first action was commit a penalty over Clerc.

The Madridista made a mistake as a result of insecurity, as he did not measure well when putting pressure on the granota and caused a penalty as unnecessary as disputed by the controversy over whether the foul was inside or outside the area. Courtois came to the rescue stopping Roger Martí’s throw from eleven meters but the most worrying thing was the intranscendent de Vinicius in the rest of the game.

It should not be easy to offer performance when a single match has been played as a starter so far in 2021, that of the cup debacle against Alcoyano, in which the Brazilian was also one of those indicated by a tremendous blow. And it is that Zidane’s total preference for sacred cows since his heavyweights resolved a compromised situation in the Champions League after the defeat against Shakhtar in Kiev leaves some of the players in a very delicate situation. young values ​​of the workforce that they should have already assumed certain stripes according to the plans of the club in terms of betting decided by the signing of emerging talents.

Los Ramos, Benzema, Modric or Kroos continue to pull the car while Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrygo, Odriozola or Militao just come into play and when they do they seem mere shadows of the footballers they were aiming to be. It remains to reflect on whether this situation is due to an excess of expectations or, on the contrary, is explained by the lack of opportunities to which Zidane subjects this group of players, but the truth is that in current football, and more so in a season as compressed and physically demanding as the current one, it seems very difficult to come to fruition with a block of just a dozen heavyweights plugged in and with the other half of the squad languishing waiting for minutes.