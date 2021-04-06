3-1 is a good result and in this case, also fair. Madrid erased Liverpool in the first half with an excellent game that baffled the reds, unrecognizable in that period. The average was overwhelmed, those at the top were isolated and the defense was insecure, not only in their centrals, where the team is patched, but also in their accredited sides. So it was not uncommon for the halftime to be reached 2-0, goals born from Kroos’ two pitches to Vinicius. The former was transformed into a goal, this one with a great maneuver. The second was misdirected by Alexander-Arnold towards Asensio, who scored with class.

It is worth stopping at Vinicius’s goal, quite a surprise because of the clarity with which it ended, which came to define him as a new player. He lowered the long pass with his chest in control oriented with which he moved away from the defender who was chasing him on the left and cut the path of the one who was doing it on the right, and capped the race with a safe, unappealable low shot. In the second half, after Salah’s goal, a reward for Liverpool’s good start after the break, Vinicius would score again, this time with a first-touch shot in the area, worthy of a goal scorer. With him like this you don’t have to be in a hurry with Hazard. Let him heal calmly.

Liverpool, he said, came back better after the break, undoubtedly awakened by Klopp’s honking, very agitated all night, of which the fourth official was a victim. What was seen in that second half was already an even duel, which resulted in 1-1 of that period. The balance is that 3-1 victory, a half lunge that can be worth and that few would have anticipated when in the morning it was learned that Varane was going to be absent due to COVID. But Militao was neat; Nacho, excellent, as usual, and everyone gave a tone from good to very good. Kroos was colossal, but the man of the night was Vinicius, who comes out with his very reinforced image. He has deserved it.