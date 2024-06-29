Nevada (Reuters)

Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1 in Group D of the Copa America in Nevada on Tuesday, as the nine-times champions made up for a lacklustre showing in their opening match of the continental tournament.

The Real Madrid forward was a constant threat for Paraguay down the left and found the net for the first time in the 35th minute when he sent Lucas Paqueta’s pass into the net to end an attack for his team.

Girona winger Savio increased the Brazilian team’s lead, taking advantage of a rebound in the penalty area, before Vinicius added his second goal in stoppage time in the first half.

In the second half, Paraguay scored a goal through Omar Alderete, who shot skillfully from long range, but Paqueta eliminated any hopes for Paraguay of a comeback when he successfully executed a penalty kick in the 68th minute, making up for missing a similar kick in the first half.

After the first two rounds of the group stage, Colombia is now leading Group D with six points after its victory earlier today over Costa Rica, while Brazil is in second place with four points, followed by Costa Rica with one point, while Paraguay is at the bottom of the standings with no points.