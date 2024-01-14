PreviousLiveChronicle

The Arabian classic, the final of the first title of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, was the classic of Vini's show, who in the preseason, in Dallas, had fought with the sticks and the penalty spot, and in the de Montjuïc was deranged by Araújo and rescued by Bellingham. In Riyadh, the Brazilian offered a formidable display with a hat-trick in 38 minutes and an overworked Araújo, who gave him a penalty and ended up sent off for another foul on Vinicius. The Brazilian is once again a nuclear threat in a Real Madrid team that ruled the duel at will against a vulnerable Barcelona that lacked surprise in attack.

4 Andriy Lunin, Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde (Dani Ceballos, min. 86), Jude Bellingham (Joselu, min. 85), Kroos (Modric, min. 81), Vinicius Junior (Camavinga , min. 81) and Rodrygo (Brahim Diaz, min. 76) 1 Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, A. Christensen, Ferrán Torres (João Félix, min. 61), Pedri (Lamine Yamal, min. 61), Gündogan, Sergi Roberto (Fermín López, min. 61), Frenkie De Jong and Lewandowski Goals 1-0 min. 7: Vinicius Junior. 2-0 min. 10: Vinicius Junior. 2-1 min. 32: Lewandowski. 3-1 min. 38: Vinicius Junior. 4-1 min. 63: Rodrygo. Referee Juan Martínez Munuera Yellow cards Ronald Araújo (min. 36), Sergi Roberto (min. 39), Jude Bellingham (min. 42) and Rüdiger (min. 62)

Xavi's team had a plan until Vinicius's first race through a deserted meadow. Bellingham turned, sent the ball into space through the center, and the Brazilian, after an indecision from Koundé, ran to a date alone with Iñaki Peña. He dribbled past the goalkeeper and blew up the game, which had barely lasted six minutes. Madrid's gunpowder had been revealed, and just a few seconds later they were about to repeat it with a shot from Rodrygo, saved by Peña. The final seemed about to disintegrate as soon as it started.

Xavi had decided to advance the defensive line well, and Ancelotti's team welcomed the invitation to run behind it. The next to explore the option was Carvajal, on his right wing, where he launched Rodrygo with an open world. The Brazilian advanced on that side while Vinicius flew into the area from the other. From Brazilian to Brazilian: the 7th slid sitting on the green and scored the second.

With Barcelona blown away, Madrid settled back, in part inviting the Blaugrana to continue releasing landholdings behind them. Xavi's team advanced pass by pass, around De Jong, Gündogan and Pedri, finally starting after his last injury. With the canary, Barça gains control, order and intention. And so Madrid retreated, feeling no more threat from Barça than the loss of ground. It was a harmless domain. Real waited comfortably, without worrying, always looking out of the corner of their eyes at the back of the rival defense. With this panorama of a dull Barça and a Madrid with a bad idea, the final hung by a thread. And that thread was Ronald Araújo, Vinicius' watchman, and also Bellingham, when they were chasing Rüdiger's diagonals. Always on the verge of being alone again in front of the goalkeeper.

Controlling Barcelona, ​​with the advanced troops trying to surround Madrid, represented an enormous risk. Always on the verge of catastrophe, without finding where to threaten Lunin, Ancelotti's choice for goal after Kepa's insecurity in the semifinal against Atlético. The balance of the competition in goal seems to lean one more point in favor of the Ukrainian, whom Carletto already announced for Thursday's Cup round of 16 match against Atlético at the Metropolitano. The game did not lead to Lunin's goal for Barcelona, ​​who ended up finding it after a bad clearance by Mendy and an exquisite volley by Lewandowski from the edge of the area. An unattainable cannon shot, which opened a brief moment in which Madrid once again seemed reachable. But not.

Ancelotti's battalion was in command, creating the illusion that it had been handed over to Barça. Lewandowski's goal, which he scored for the third consecutive game, responded by moving into enemy territory. The Blaugrana observed the change of tide with a rather contemplative attitude. Bellingham, Kroos and Tchouameni always had time and space to maneuver.

In one of those, the Frenchman spotted Vinicius crossing the area in the company of Araújo, as almost always. When the delivery was about to reach the Brazilian, the Uruguayan knocked it down with his arm. The penalty was requested by Vini himself, with the team still trying to get out of the confusion caused by the maximum penalties. The Brazilian had already failed against Barça, in July in Dallas. But in Arabia he got it right and completed the hat-trick before half-time. Then Madrid rested again.

The duel returned to the previous balance, with the Blaugrana playing, each time with a little more Pedri, closer to Lunin's area, but not closer to the goal. Barça had the ball, but the ball did not function like that stone on which that cathedral of control was once built. He barely even threatened with the entry of Lamine Yamal, João Félix and Fermín.

The helm was handled by Madrid, and in particular Vinicius, who after the first two muscle tears of his career is flying like never before, especially when he finds a field ahead of him. This is how he also made the room. He conquered the area and looked for Bellingham, but Koundé cleared and Rodrygo closed the night. Although Madrid did not lower the blinds. With one more due to the expulsion of Araújo, Brahim entered, a guy with a voracious appetite, who as soon as he stepped on the grass left a groove with a savage braking that knocked down defenses, although Iñaki Peña deactivated the shot. Real were looking for a win to remember, but the scoreboard remained at four, and the team goes euphoric to their next big stop, another derby on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

