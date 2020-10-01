A somewhat pedestrian Real Madrid found shelter after a foolish rival to seal with Vinicius and Courtois the second consecutive victory. It was not a triumph to show off, but the times force a kind of preseason in official games. Madrid is wanted. And look for Zidane, a shot in the air every day. In front, a spirited and cheeky Valladolid that got as far as it can go. Vinicius made him pay more than a big typo by Bruno. And Courtois closed the door on him with a few worthwhile interventions.

What a bad enemy this intricate Zidane is for all those bettors who want to guess his lineup. Nor the stone. Viral circumstances force the Ferris wheel to turn, but with ZZ you never know where it will stop. Valladolid arrived at Di Stéfano and the Marseille coach at the same time ventilated the sides to which he gives the most reel (Carvajal and Mendy gave way to Odriozola and Marcelo), he repeated with Isco to the detriment of the veiled Odegaard at the beginning of the course … And he gave more clue to Jovic, so stranded since his arrival at Madrid that there are sectors of the club that already see him more outside than inside Real.

This is ZZ. When the most gloomy is the immediate present of a footballer who has barely been given a dictation, it turns out that he reviews Jovic as a starter in two consecutive days. In a rather low Madrid, except Courtois, no one rose above the Balkan. At last the offending fang showed something. His attacking streak was the best of Madrid. His preamble sought an initial double chance from Marcelo and Valverde closed with a great save from Roberto to the Uruguayan. Then he did not adjust a great service from Valverde himself and closed a consortium with Modric with a shot to one side of the net. Finally something similar to the Jovic of course, to the Jovic with attributes of a jackal that was put in the showcase of the Bundesliga. He is not expected in the articulation of the game, but he is expected in the pyrotechnics in the rival area. Against Valladolid he lacked bingo, but until his replacement, no one had cuddled the Pucelano team like the Serbian, who closed his game hour with a hemlock header that forced another wonderful intervention by Roberto before Casemiro stamped a shot on the crossbar .

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, with Serbian forward Luka Jovic in Wednesday’s game. On video, statements by Zidane and Sergio González, Villareal coach, after the game.PHOTO: EFE / VIDEO: ATLAS

In the face of a little vivifying Madrid, Valladolid competed well, an orderly and fluent team that must be reset this season. His defensive scaffolding no longer has the same support, with Salisu in the Premier and Kiko Olivas on long-term absence. In Valdebebas, Sergio could not pull Joaquín either. However, in many sections of the clash, Valladolid was easygoing, comfortable. Madrid, warm, gave him a field. Enough for visitors to plug into Orellana. The Chilean has class, his football is encyclopedic and he doesn’t lack bad temper. Distract if appropriate, track the partner when appropriate and even confuse if the game requires it. On the rattle of Orellana, Valladolid gravitated with solvency, a team with spice on the bands, but which still needs to be intimate with Weissman, a powerful striker who has come from the Austrian league with 30 goals in his backpack.

System change

It is customary for Courtois to have a decisive moment in each game. This time, already in the second act, the Belgian was providential in a shot by Weissman and in a toxic center by Raúl. Madrid, without rhythm, did not row on the outside, did not find Isco and Valladolid was at ease. It is true that he did not lack opportunities, but he was as fluid as a government.

Disgruntled, Zidane moved the basket around the hour. Mask for Odriozola, Isco and Jovic and take off for Carvajal, Asensio and Vinicius. This time, unlike in Anoeta and Villamarín, the relays represented a change in the system. From 4-4-2 to more zidanesco 4-3-3, with Asensio and Vinicius at the ends. The Real improved. He did not find continuity, but he did find the goal. A rival gift.

Vinicius had barely given a run when Bruno decided to play solitaire on the edge of the area. The boy took a reckless step on the ball and Vinicius struck it down with a tusk. The play drifted towards Benzema, Bruno interfered again and his rejection came to Vinicius one finger from the goal. The Brazilian blew the bullseye. Valladolid did not send, which lacked, as is logical, the offensive downloads of a Madrid. Even in bad times, the Real has shakes. Like the final of Modric, who in Roberto’s only error crashed a shot into the left post of the visiting goal. A Madrid with some features of the post-confinement Madrid that uncorked the title. A goalkeeper as a shield and an agitator like Vinicius and Benzema’s violins. A Real with a lot of diversity, so much so that Zidane starts the same with Jovic who closes the day with Borja Mayoral and meets Vinicius along the way.