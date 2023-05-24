Last Sunday there was a tense and hostile atmosphere in the Mestalla stadium, with Vinicius Jr as the unfortunate protagonist who caused rejection in the world of football. In the duel of the date 35 of LaLiga of Spain between Valencia and Real Madrid, the Brazilian was rebuked by several local fans who yelled at him “mono” in several episodes of the match.

The facts against the talented player of the Brazil’s selection they went around the world and caused a great controversy in Spain, then give the statements of Vinicius himself that branded the Iberian country as “racist”.

“Monkey, Vinicius you are a monkey!”, were the racist chants of a part of the Valencian bias, who they insulted the talented merengue player because of his skin tone and led him to lose control at the end of the game, when he was expelled after seeing a direct red of the collegiate De Burgos Bengoerxea.

It is unacceptable The Spanish league has a problem that is not Vinicius. he is the victim

After the match, the Real Madrid coach himself, Carlo Ancelottiwent before the media to criticize the entire Mestaña stadium for the racist insults against his player.

“I have spoken with him during the match because the atmosphere it was very hot and very bad. I asked him if he wanted to continue. I didn’t want to remove it because the vibe is racist. It has never happened to me. Not that way. It is unacceptable The Spanish league has a problem that is not Vinicius. He is the victim. What is there to do? You can’t play football like this,” said the Italian strategist.

What happened to the fans arrested for the case?

After the exhaustive review of the security cameras of the Valencia stadium, the club and the Spanish Police managed to identify the alleged fans who yelled at Vinicuis “monkey” on the pitch.

The scandal that had Vinicius Junior as the protagonist.

According to the official report of the authorities of the European country, three Valencia fans were arrested this Tuesday (one of them had already been removed from the stadium last Sunday) for the case of racism against the Brazilian star and an investigation was opened for alleged ‘hate crime’.

“At the time of the events, agents of the Police Intervention Units identified one of the alleged perpetrators and, later, the investigators carried out various steps that concluded with the identification of two other alleged perpetrators. Finally, they have been arrested this morning (this Tuesday), two in Valencia and one in a nearby municipality, such as alleged perpetrators of a hate crime”, reported the Spanish Police.

However, the detainees They were released by the Spanish authorities hours later. The Valencia Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of handling the case and finding the fans guilty, they risk a sanction of several games without going to the stadium, there is even speculation about a possible ‘veto’ for life. In addition, from Spain they report that the arrest of more Valencia fans who shouted “monkey” in the Mestalla stadium is not ruled out.

At each ride away from home an unpleasant surprise. And foram muitas nessa season. Death wishes, boneco enforcado, many criminal cries… All registered. More or speech always fell into “isolated cases”, “um torcedor”. No, these are not isolated cases. No episodes… pic.twitter.com/aSCMrt0CR8 —Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

