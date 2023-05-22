Tuesday, May 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vinicius case makes Real Madrid explode: radical decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Vinicius case makes Real Madrid explode: radical decision


close

real Madrid

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

New echoes after the racist insults that the player received.

The case of racism against the Brazilian soccer player Vinicius It has unleashed a whole storm of reactions in the world of football and even politics.

Real Madrid got tired of the insults against their player and one day after the incidents in the match against Valencia, he took a radical measure.

(You may be interested in: Vinicius Junior: Valencia, forceful against fans who used racist insults)

The Brazilian was the victim of acts of discrimination in the 1-0 defeat at Mestalla and lost his mind to the point of elbowing a rival and seeing the red card.

See also  The 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga

The coach Ancelotti and his teammates tried to protect him but he reacted badly and returned insults and mockery to the fans, for which he is exposed to sanctions from LaLiga.

Real Madrid take measures

The next step for Real Madrid was to go to court to stop the situation: the club went to the State Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint for hate crimes and discrimination, so that the events that occurred in Mestalla are investigated.

(Read also: Vinicius Junior: Xavi Hernández, DT of Barcelona, ​​comes out to support him: “It is inadmissible”)

Real Madrid said that it shows “its strongest rejection” after the racist insults received by its player and “condemns the events that occurred”, which it assures “constitute a direct attack on the model of coexistence of our social and democratic State of law”.

In his statement he recalls that “article 124 of the Spanish Constitution establishes as functions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to promote the action of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.”

See also  5 players who did not do well in Argentine football but succeeded in Europe

According to local media, the Valencia Prosecutor’s Office has already launched investigation proceedings ex officio, without the need to receive the complaint from the Madrid entity, for an alleged hate crime for insulting the player.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Vinicius #case #Real #Madrid #explode #radical #decision

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Bank of Russia tightened lending to borrowers with a high debt burden

The Bank of Russia tightened lending to borrowers with a high debt burden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result