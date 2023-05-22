Vinicius case makes Real Madrid explode: radical decision

The case of racism against the Brazilian soccer player Vinicius It has unleashed a whole storm of reactions in the world of football and even politics.

Real Madrid got tired of the insults against their player and one day after the incidents in the match against Valencia, he took a radical measure.



The Brazilian was the victim of acts of discrimination in the 1-0 defeat at Mestalla and lost his mind to the point of elbowing a rival and seeing the red card.

The coach Ancelotti and his teammates tried to protect him but he reacted badly and returned insults and mockery to the fans, for which he is exposed to sanctions from LaLiga.

Real Madrid take measures

The next step for Real Madrid was to go to court to stop the situation: the club went to the State Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint for hate crimes and discrimination, so that the events that occurred in Mestalla are investigated.

Real Madrid said that it shows “its strongest rejection” after the racist insults received by its player and “condemns the events that occurred”, which it assures “constitute a direct attack on the model of coexistence of our social and democratic State of law”.

In his statement he recalls that “article 124 of the Spanish Constitution establishes as functions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to promote the action of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.”

According to local media, the Valencia Prosecutor’s Office has already launched investigation proceedings ex officio, without the need to receive the complaint from the Madrid entity, for an alleged hate crime for insulting the player.

