In the Spanish League match between Valencia and Real Madrid on Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior faced people who insulted him and called him “monkey” from the stands. On his Twitter account, the player posted a video in which he collects insults that had been said to him in previous matches, stating that what happened on May 21 “had not been the first time.”

Unfortunately, these racist attacks are recurring on soccer fields every week against African or Afro-descendant players that, punctually and intensely and extensively, the media focus through particular cases.

Is the Vinícius case denying racism in Spain and in Spanish football? Is there talk of a minority of “unpresentable”? Do you deny your own racism justifying that they are recurring acts in all stadiums? If so, we have made little progress. But, historically, everything remains in a punctual effervescence and racism is always denied or trivialized.

You will not find the original audio from 2004 in which Luis Aragonés harangued Thierry Henry: “Tell the black man: I’m better than you!” That has been erased.

Much is said about the attack against Eto’o in Zaragoza, but the accusations against the victim based on his reaction are forgotten: “Eto’o loses his mind and attacks a journalist”; “Eto’o is a time bomb about to explode”; He “threatened to leave the court for racist insults.”

Is there real interest?

As a consequence, some questions must be raised. Do all the parties involved (institutions, clubs or the media, among others) really have an interest in ending racism in Spanish football? Do we know of actions or initiatives in this regard?

For more than two decades, international institutions such as theUEFA and the United Nations have created and supported organizations and campaigns against racism in football. The impact on those attacked, the normalization of racist attacks in football and its social repercussions have been denounced internationally.

Yet they hardly know each other in Spain actions by the clubs beyond photos with a banner at the start of a match. Although on May 23, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga and the Higher Sports Council (CSD) launched an awareness campaign against racism until the end of the season.

Let’s look for external examples. English football assumed long ago the need to fight hate speech (racism, machismo or LGTBIphobia, among others), which were systematic and socially normalized. In the 2019-2020 season, 319 racist incidents were reported.

It works in various fields. In raising awareness of the problem, the players themselves became champions against hate speech and hate crimes, uniting under the slogan Black Lives Matter. Last season, Premier League players and referees wore the ‘no room for racism’ badge (‘there is no room for racism’).

As an educational tool, the Premier has created a pack to work in schools. They analyze the negative impacts caused by racism and how to fight against this violence. Includes videos of soccer players and activity proposals.

To stop the attacks, the Premier also started the ‘Report Racism’ project, which involves sending images or information about racist attacks.

Clubs have a message service to act immediately against racist violence in stadiums. Do they work? They won’t be perfect, but they show attitude and intention to fight against violence in stadiums in a systematic way. With these measures, in one year racist attacks have become visible with an increase in complaints of 41 percent.

Here there are only questions. Are stadiums safe spaces for ultra and violent groups? Do they have total impunity to attack with racist, sexist and homophobic insults? How do you deal with these attacks? Do the clubs demand measures against the aggressions generated by other hobbies and are those of their own trivialized? How many clubs have acted after sanctions and how many have demanded an annulment of the sanctions?Beyond some specific case, in Spain either the sanction is not promoted or the courts have not accepted or approved it.

The role of the media

As you can see on social networks, shouting “and you more”, the newspaper archives show a historical lack of responsibility of the media and journalists in the fight against racism that is now hidden by championing a discourse from a moral superiority that is neither credible nor builds trust.

The literature on sports journalism seems to confirm that a good part of the profession has shown a lack of rigor and professionalism, becoming ultras of the team itself; that soccer feels like a space for heteronormative white men and that the confrontation “us against them” works through the media. As a consequence, it is a “scarf journalism”, pure emotion, without critical reflection and taking refuge in speeches that incite confrontation and open the way to exclusive and discriminatory speeches.

racism beyond

The Vinícius case can help to understand, it was about time, that simian screams are not a way to “displace footballers”. However, this biological racism also manifests itself in supposedly more subtle discourses.

An example: in the 2019-20 season, RunRepeatin collaboration with the Association of Professional Footballers of the Premier League, analyzed 2,073 statements from commentators in 80 football matches that mentioned 643 players from various ethnocultural backgrounds.

Some results? When it comes to intelligence, game strategy, or work ethic, more than 60% of the praise went to white players. 63.33% of the criticisms were against non-white players, highlighting, yes, when talking about speed and strength.

Nothing new. The scientific literature on racist discourses in sports (Van Sterkenburg and Knoppers, 2012; Carrington, 2008; Farrington et al., 2012) shows how white players are represented directing the game from intelligence, quality and effortwhile African or Afro-descendant players are noted for their physique and natural power, that is, achieved without effort. It is the dialectic “muscle versus intelligence”.

It is possible that clubs, media and fans are using the situation and leading an anti-racist campaign that does not hold up to the newspaper library reviews. It is possible that irresponsible decisions are being made, generating clashes between clubs and fans. But nothing justifies racist violence.

It is an opportunity to eliminate hate speech in football: racism, machismo, LGTBIphobia… to change behaviors and norms (from awareness, education and/or sanctions).

By the way, after years of racist, sexist and homophobic insults in Spain, only one match has been suspended, when the Vallecas crowd called Zozulya a Nazi.

RAUL MARTINEZ-CORCUERA

THE CONVERSATION (**)

Professor at the University of Vic-Central University of Catalonia.

The Conversation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to share ideas and scholarly insights with the public. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license. It’s not the player, it’s Spain

By: David Moscoso Sanchez Soccer is a space in which sadly it seems thatviolent behaviors have greater social acceptance

. In this sport there have always been situations related to violence. The case of Vinícius Jr. is not exceptional. There are many examples in Europe of players who have suffered verbal violence, such as Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Also in Spain there are other footballers who are victims of racist behavior similar to that experienced by Vinícius .The difference is that in England, France or Germany they act with more determination to punish these behaviors, while in Spain many complaints have been filed.

But

It is not a problem derived from sport, but rather an ideological breeding ground fed by the extreme right in recent years

, which is reflected in an intolerable hatred towards foreigners, immigrants or those with a different skin color. This phenomenon also affects football, despite the fact that, for decades, foreign players of other ethnic groups or races have been part of and played in LaLiga. Everything that happens on the field of play becomes a reflection for our children, including violent behavior. Cases such as those at the Atlético de Madrid stadium, in which Nazi chants have been produced, should never take place, since there are many children and young people who attend these events, being able to assimilate these messages as normal.

We must ask ourselves what values ​​we expect our children to assimilate if they perceive violence, hatred and racism.

This type of event also has an impact abroad. It is not strange that the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has sent a message of complaint to the Spanish authorities for the insults against Vinícius.justice is lax

The problem is that politically addressing racism has until now been a taboo subject. This projects to the international public image that Spain is not a tolerant country, that it does not comply with its duties in the fight against racism and xenophobia, despite having Law 19/2007, against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport. In football there are ultra groups with which you do not want to confront, and are allowed to cross the limits of the basic rights of others. The sports authorities themselves act laxly.

Sport must be above all synonymous with tolerance and respect for all its practitioners, starting with their integrity. As stated in the White Paper on Sport, “Sport can also facilitate the integration of immigrants and foreigners into society, and serve as a support for intercultural dialogue”.

It is necessary to appeal to the highest authorities of Spanish sport so that, through the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, they study without further delay the situation of Vinícius and other soccer players who are suffering from this intolerable wave of racism. Also that all the main football clubs, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga sit on the couch, to address it emphatically and with exemplary decisions

. It is urgent to carry out campaigns to prevent racism and xenophobia in sport, to demand protocols in each sports federation, in football stadiums and in public sports facilities and services.

Professor of Sociology at the University of Córdoba. Text published in ‘The Conversation’.