When it seemed that the night was going to be complicated for the selection of Brazil, appeared Viniciusthe big star of a team that lacks the magic of other times and which is being heavily criticized.

The match started somewhat awry for the Brazilians after Lucas Paquetá incredibly missed a penalty by shooting the ball just wide of the Paraguayan goalposts.

But like a bolt of lightning it appeared Vinicius who added magic to the match and scored a great goal after inventing a magnificent bicycle kick against a rival. The star of the real Madrid guide to an overshadowed Brazil.

Around the 35th minute, the Brazilian player made a play out of his wits, made a perfect triangulation and did not forgive in front of goal to make it 1-0, which gave the team some breathing room. Brazil.

After the goal of Vini, Brazil He was a bit more relaxed and took advantage of the glaring errors of the Paraguayan defense. In the second goal, they left a rebound for Savio to push in and, in the third, they tried to clear it and the ball bounced off Vinicius’ foot for the 3-0 partial at the end of the first half.

