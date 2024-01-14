The forward ofl Real Madrid Vinicius Jr., author of a hat trick in the victory against Barcelona (4-1) that allowed the white team to win the Spain Supercup, He acknowledged that he continues to “learn” and that he wants to be “a better person.”

Vinicius, MVP of the final, acknowledged that, sometimes, he wants to “do everything for the team” and that his character can play tricks on him.

He couldn't stand it

Once again he had his ups and downs with the Barça bench after the fourth goal and the expulsion of Araujo, for which he is criticized on social networks.

“I am very sad, because everyone wants to fight with me, because they know that in the end it will appear in the press, that Vinicius does this or that, but I try to be very calm and very focused on the game to help my teammates as best as possible. colleagues,” he said in the press room of the Al-Awwal Park.

The Brazilian, however, admitted that sometimes he crosses the line: “I'm not stupid and I know that, sometimes, I talk too much and do things that I don't have to do, but I'm here to improve, I want to improve and I'm learning.”

Regarding the victory in the Clasico, Vinicius highlighted that Real Madrid played “an almost perfect match”, since “scoring four goals against Barça is not easy at all” and explained why he celebrated the first goal like his former teammate did. Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is my idol and he plays here,” recalled the Real Madrid striker, who also wanted to dedicate his great performance.

“I want to thank my personal physio, all the doctors and physiotherapists at Real Madrid and my teammates and the coach, who has given me the confidence and the opportunity to reach my best version today for this match, but it is not still my best version,” he concluded.

