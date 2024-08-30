A disappointing Real Madrid could not go beyond a 1-1 draw in their visit to Las Palmas and, after just three LaLiga games, they are already four points behind their great rivals, Barcelona. Brazilian Vinicius equalised from the penalty spot (69) after Alberto Moleiro’s opening goal for the Canaries (5).

“The game is slow, there is no movement, the ball reaches the forwards when the opposing team is closed, we struggle to find space between the lines… The problem is quite clear, we have to find a solution,” said Ancelotti after the match.

The Italian coach admitted that he has to find a solution quickly: “I have to be clearer about the strategy on the pitch to give clarity to the players. It’s costing us more than we thought, but we have to work hard and focus well. These three games have shown me many things that are not going well.”

Mbappé, without a goal

Kylian Mbappé. Photo:AFP Share

Real Madrid’s big signing this season, Kyliam Mbappé, He once again showed that he lacks experience with his teammates and despite trying on several occasions, he still has not trained in LaLiga as a goal scorer.

In Spain there is already talk of alleged disagreements between Mbappé and Vinicius, due to actions in which the Frenchman complains to his teammate.

It happened when Valverde passed the ball to Vinicius who took a risk with a shot that went wide. Mbappé was gesturing for him to pass the ball to him because he was coming alone and after Vinicius’ decision to shoot at goal, Mbappé did not hesitate to show his discontent by making gestures with his arms.

