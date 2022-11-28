A goal for nostalgic madridistas allowed Brazil to get by without Neymar against Switzerland, as busy in defense as in attack. Up to two times Rodrygo, Vinicius and Casemiro had to coordinate for the Canarinha to certify their qualification for the round of 16. And, by the way, for Tite’s team to gain time for Neymar’s return. With Brazil upside down, after a canceled bingo against Vinicius, the goal that sentenced the Swiss was from Casemiro. Two former teammates of his in the disallowed goal and in the sealed were as protagonists as his. And most notably, in the great improvement of the Canarinha. Rodrygo burst in, Vinicius became agitated and Casemiro rolled up his sleeves. So much for Switzerland.

Amputated without Neymar, Brazil was limited to some spark from Vinicius and Raphinha. Without the sharpness of her great star, the Canarinha’s lamp went out. Fred, I take over from her, does not travel in priority, nor is he a first-rate Paquetá virtuoso. The same as Militão, Tite’s other novelty along with Fred’s obligatory, as a winger. As a result, a Brazil less Brazil.

Rodrygo shot during the match. Rungroj Yongrit (EFE)

It is hard to believe the Brazilian regression in lateral positions, a sector that has historically been the best fishing ground. The nursery of Carlos Alberto, Junior, Cafú and Roberto Carlos seems to have dried up. And it is not a minor matter.

No one better than Brazil knew how to give meaning and flight to the full-back position, desecrated in many places by those who promote wingers. The canarinhos laterals were wingers as extreme as the wingers. But with another starting point. Today they have so little weight for Tite and other local schools that Militão’s orthopedics is thrown away while someone at 39, like Dani Alves, is enlisted almost as an extravagance —along with Marcelo, the last of the great lineage. To add to the homesickness, at the 974 stadium in Doha, Cafú and Roberto Carlos, together with Ronaldo Nazario in a box, witnessed the involution.

Without the help of Militão and Alex Sandro, Vinicius and Raphinha, forced to add by Neymar, were left isolated, under the shared custody of several Swiss. Yakin Murat’s team does not lack a trade for the pick and shovel. Another thing is when he has to look up. He didn’t do it all night, just a passing glance at Alisson. Switzerland beat best when nestled close to the veteran Sommer. Somewhat more expansive in the second half, from the outset the Swiss team was openly paralyzed when they had to take a step forward. Anything to keep from messing up. In attack there are many occasions when Embolo, a scorer against his countrymen from Cameroon, plays solitaire.

Nor was Brazil an offensive rampage from the start. Not much less. An assist from Raphinha —increasingly a better passer than a dribbler— to Vinicius was the only Brazilian grace of the first half. The Madrid player had a slightly bitten shot and Sommer was agile.

At halftime Tite intervened, looking for a Neymar in Rodrygo who was not Paquetá. The madridista’s entry had an effect on comrade Vinicius. Brazil surrendered to the extreme, which began to produce overloads in the Swiss trench. There is another Vinicius in Brazil. The same great player, but with a different mood. Not a bad gesture, not a grimace at the rival or the judge, no fuss. He didn’t falter when he was hunted more than once. Not even when the Salvadoran Iván Barton was tipped off by the Canadian Drew Fischer for Richarlison’s offside. The Brazilian striker bid for the ball, Rodrygo conquered it and Casemiro put Vinicius into orbit, sober and effective against Sommer to sing his first goal as a World Cup player. In the supreme court of the VAR they rewound and sentenced Richarlison, who apparently intervened out of place.

Tite waved and waved the lead. Behind Rodrygo, threaded behind Richarlison’s back, Gabriel Jesús and Antony emerged, the entire vanguard regiment led by Neymar. Brazil, despite the tenacity of Vinicius and the substantial improvement with Rodrygo for Paquetá, the afternoon was slipping away hopelessly. For Switzerland, increasingly screwed, the game seemed like a marathon. Until a terminal reversal of roles came. Rodrygo and Vinicius managed to reconcile with Casemiro, who kicked into the net that left Sommer and all of Switzerland out in the open. A sharp auction, with a lot of whiplash. Very Casemiro, not so much his position, ahead of his former teammates Rodrygo and Vinicius.

A goal to dispatch a game in a single period, as it already happened against Serbia. Then Richarlison lit up, the other Richarlison, not the one from this Qatari Monday night. This time, the Rodrygo-Vinicius-Casemiro trio. Brazil, better or worse, more or less lucid or gregarious, enlightened never lacked.

