This time yes. On this occasion neither boycott nor crying. Because The Best crowned Real Madrid player Vinícius as best footballer of the year. Contrary to what happened in the Ballon d’Or, the Brazilian did triumph in the award sponsored by FIFA. In the women’s category, Barcelona player Aitana Bonmatí won, having already reigned in the France Football and UEFA awards.

“It seemed impossible to get here when I was little. Seeing poverty and crime as a child and being able to get here is very important to me. I want to thank everyone. I want to continue playing for Real Madrid for a long time, in addition to thanking Flamengo, which is where I started,” declared the Brazilian on the stage at the gala, which took place in Doha, next to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, Madrid did not boycott the gala

Carlo Ancelotti, in Doha (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) / AFP

However, Aitana Bonmatí, who this Wednesday faces a decisive Champions League match against City, and who received the award live but in Barcelona, ​​could not be present. “As you know, tomorrow we have a big game against City. This is a team effort, last season we achieved everything with Barça. It was a very difficult year to repeat,” said the Catalan.



Aitana Bonmatí Alvaro Barrientos / Ap-LaPresse

If Bonmatí has ​​monopolized the main prizes, so has the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, in terms of men’s category coach. “I want to share this with the club, with my president and with my players, those of the best club in the world. They don’t always listen to me, that’s a myth, but thank you very much,” he jokingly confessed. “I started playing football 48 years ago and it has given me a lot. Many positive emotions, some negative, but thanks to this sport I am still alive,” he concluded. The trophy was presented to him by a legend of the bench like Arsène Wenger.

The ideal elevens for both men and women were also revealed. Lamine Yamal is included in the boys’ program. The complete eleven is as follows: Dibu Martínez (Aston Villa) Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Rúben Dias (City), Saliba (Arsenal) Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) , Rodri (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Vinicius (Real Madrid).

In women there is a predominance of Barça. The lineup is as follows: Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Lindsey Horan ( Olympique de Lyon), Gabi Portilho (Corinthians), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona).