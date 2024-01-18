You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage.
Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage.
It happened in the classic between Atlético and Real Madrid.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The player's case Vinicus Jr Real Madrid doesn't seem to have any brakes. Racist attacks against him have been persistent in Spanish football and this Thursday a new episode was recorded.
They shout at Vinicius “monkey” in the stadiums, they shout at him “black” when he walks, they scold him from a distance, they harass him, they hang a hanged doll with his figure from a bridge. The attacks don't stop.
In each Real Madrid match, either before or after, the Brazilian is used as a reference point for the attack. The most radical fans group together and sing merciless songs against him, they offend him without scruple.
New attack
The new incident was recorded in the run-up to the classic between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid this Thursday, January 18, when fans of the Colchonero team chanted insults towards the Brazilian footballer.
“Vinicius, you are a monkey”the fans chanted outside the stadium before the game.
The short video quickly gained echo in the different press media and went viral on social networks.
The Brazilian attacker started the Copa del Rey match as a starter.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Vinicius #victim #racist #attacks #video
Leave a Reply