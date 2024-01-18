The player's case Vinicus Jr Real Madrid doesn't seem to have any brakes. Racist attacks against him have been persistent in Spanish football and this Thursday a new episode was recorded.

They shout at Vinicius “monkey” in the stadiums, they shout at him “black” when he walks, they scold him from a distance, they harass him, they hang a hanged doll with his figure from a bridge. The attacks don't stop.

In each Real Madrid match, either before or after, the Brazilian is used as a reference point for the attack. The most radical fans group together and sing merciless songs against him, they offend him without scruple.

New attack

Support act for Vinicius Jr. Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. EFE

The new incident was recorded in the run-up to the classic between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid this Thursday, January 18, when fans of the Colchonero team chanted insults towards the Brazilian footballer.

“Vinicius, you are a monkey”the fans chanted outside the stadium before the game.

The short video quickly gained echo in the different press media and went viral on social networks.

The Brazilian attacker started the Copa del Rey match as a starter.

PABLO ROMERO

