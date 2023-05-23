Player criticizes inaction; Brazilian government notifies Spanish authorities after 6th episode this year

The Brazilian player of Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, 22 years old, shared in your social networks a video compilation of 6 of the 10 racist attacks he suffered in Spain between 2021 and this year. Vini Jr., as he is known, was the target of racist abuse on Sunday (May 21, 2023) in a match against Valencia. Government officials and politicians spoke about the case and the Ministry of Racial Equality said it will notify Spain about what happened.

In all, the Brazilian suffered 10 racist attacks in Spain

24.Oct.2021 – Barcelona fans shout racist insults

In a game between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​when he entered the field because of a substitution, the opposing team’s fans uttered racist screams against the player.

14.Mar.2022 – Mallorca fans utter racist insults

After scoring one of Real Madrid’s winning goals against RCD mallorca at Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, the opposing crowd uttered racist insults to the Brazilian player.

18.mar.2022 – is cursed with “monkey” by Atlético Madrid fans

Vini Jr. is cursed with “monkey” by Atlético Madrid fans before the start of the game at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

30.Dec.2022 – is cursed with “damn black” by Valladolid fans

crowd of Real Valladolid calls the Brazilian player “damn black”, “shitty black” and throws objects at Vinícius Júnior, who is on the pitch. 11 Valladolid fans were banned by the team from watching games at the stadium.

26.jan.2023 – Atlético de Madrid fans simulate hanging the player by hanging a doll

Madrilenian opposing supporters hung a doll wearing shirt number 20 on a bridge in the city. Next to the doll was the banner: “Madrid hates Real”.

05.Feb.2023 – “go get bananas”shouts Mallorcan fans

In a match between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorc, fans send Vini Jr. grab bananas and make monkey-like noises. One of the men was identified and banned from watching matches in football stadiums for 6 months.

18.Feb.2023 – Osasuna fans curse the Brazilian player

At various times during the football match, including during the minute of silence in respect for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Osasuna fans offended the Brazilian player with racist insults.

5.mar.2023 – is cursed with “monkey” by Betis audience

Real Betis Balompié fans call the carioca a monkey at Benito Villamarín Stadium, city of Seville.

19.mar.2023 – Barcelona fans scream “Die, Vinicius”

In a game in the city of Barcelona, ​​fans wish the player dead.

21.May.2023 – Valencia fans call the player “monkey”

Last Sunday (May 21), the opposing audience called Vinícius Júnior “monkey” and imitated the animal’s gestures and noises, before and during the game.

Vini Jr. shares video with 6 cases of racist offenses by fans. Watch:

“Each game away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams… All registered’. “But the speech always falls on “isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. There are episodes…” pic.twitter.com/aSCMrt0CR8 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

After the repercussion of racist attacks on soccer player Vinícius Jr. on Sunday (May 21, 2023), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) showed solidarity with the Brazilian and played a leading role in the fight against crime in the world of football.

The “raised tone” scenario occurs after 6 attacks of the same nature already this year and another 4, between 2021 and 2022, that the athlete experienced. These occurred during the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who did not have, at least publicly, official actions in defense of the Brazilian.

Vini Jr. also spoke on Twitter about the incident. He said this “it wasn’t the 1st time, nor the 2nd nor the 3rd. Racism is normal in La Liga.”.

read more

Vini Jr. is once again the target of racism; understand the case

Lula government calls ambassador and complains about Vini Jr.

Politicians come out in defense of Vini Jr. after case of racism

Hashtag doesn’t move me, says Vini Jr. to the president of La Liga

Christ the Redeemer will have lighting turned off in support of Vini Jr.

Silence colluding with racism, says minister on Vini Jr case

Spanish MP will investigate case of racism against Vini Jr.