Real’s Brazilian player was called “monkey” by rival fans; Lula government says it will notify Spanish authorities

The Brazilian player of Real Madrid Vini Jr.22 years old, was once again the victim of racist attacks on Sunday (May 21, 2023), during a match between Meringue and Valencia, valid for the Spanish Championship.

In videos circulating on social networks and which were recorded from the stands of the Mestalla stadium, home of Valencia, it is possible to hear choirs of “mono” (monkey in spanish). At 27 minutes of the 2nd half, Vini Jr. calls the referee, goes to the bottom line of the field and points to the stands. It is clear that the athlete says “and you”. The match was stopped. According to the newspaper To the2 fans who insulted the Brazilian were identified.



playback/ESPN Moment when Vini Jr. (with arm outstretched and finger raised) points to the bleachers, implying that the racist insults were coming from where he was pointing

It is not the 1st time that Vini Jr. is a victim of racist abuse. In February 2023, LaLiga, responsible for the Spanish Championship, created a commission just to take care of cases of racism against the Brazilian. At the time, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, said that the problem had to be solved.

After the game, Vini Jr. commented on their profiles on social networks and countered a message published by Tebas in response to the Brazilian athlete’s manifestation. Understand below:

Vini Jr. pronounced at 5:18 pm – affirms that racism is “normal” for LaLiga and that it was not the 1st, 2nd or 3rd that is the victim of racist insults. He writes that Spain, a country that welcomed him and that he loves, agreed to export the image of being racist to the world;

Tebas responds to Vini Jr. at 6:13 pm – declared that Vini Jr. need to know before "criticize and insult" the LaLiga; asked the player not to let himself be "manipulated";

– declared that Vini Jr. need to know before “criticize and insult” the LaLiga; asked the player not to let himself be “manipulated”; Vini Jr. responds to Thebes at 7:38 pm – stated that the omission of Tebas makes him equal to the racists, that the image of the Spanish Championship is shaken and demanded punishments: “Hashtag doesn’t move me”.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was hard when talking about the episode. He said that:

there is something wrong with the Spanish Championship;

thought about taking Vini Jr. of the game so that he would not be attacked, but that the athlete is not the culprit, he is the victim;

there is no forgiveness for racist insults;

the situation is serious, but he says he believes that “nothing will happen”.

LULA AND POLITICIANS REACT



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 21, 2023 From Japan, Lula showed solidarity with Vini Jr.

The reaction to the insults directed at the player on Sunday went beyond the sporting sphere.

From Japan, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) opened his speech in Hiroshima (Japan), where he spent the weekend because of the G7 summit, with a message in solidarity with Real Madrid’s number 20. The petista asked that FIFA, LaLiga and leagues from other countries take “provisions”. said not to be “fair that a poor boy who won in life” it is “offended at every stadium” that step.

In addition to the president, ministers and politicians from different political spectrums came out in support of the 22-year-old player. O Power360 compiled below, in topics, the reactions in the Lula government: