Real’s Brazilian player was called “monkey” by rival fans; Lula government says it will notify Spanish authorities
The Brazilian player of Real Madrid Vini Jr.22 years old, was once again the victim of racist attacks on Sunday (May 21, 2023), during a match between Meringue and Valencia, valid for the Spanish Championship.
In videos circulating on social networks and which were recorded from the stands of the Mestalla stadium, home of Valencia, it is possible to hear choirs of “mono” (monkey in spanish). At 27 minutes of the 2nd half, Vini Jr. calls the referee, goes to the bottom line of the field and points to the stands. It is clear that the athlete says “and you”. The match was stopped. According to the newspaper To the2 fans who insulted the Brazilian were identified.
It is not the 1st time that Vini Jr. is a victim of racist abuse. In February 2023, LaLiga, responsible for the Spanish Championship, created a commission just to take care of cases of racism against the Brazilian. At the time, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, said that the problem had to be solved.
After the game, Vini Jr. commented on their profiles on social networks and countered a message published by Tebas in response to the Brazilian athlete’s manifestation. Understand below:
- Vini Jr. pronounced at 5:18 pm – affirms that racism is “normal” for LaLiga and that it was not the 1st, 2nd or 3rd that is the victim of racist insults. He writes that Spain, a country that welcomed him and that he loves, agreed to export the image of being racist to the world;
- Tebas responds to Vini Jr. at 6:13 pm – declared that Vini Jr. need to know before “criticize and insult” the LaLiga; asked the player not to let himself be “manipulated”;
- Vini Jr. responds to Thebes at 7:38 pm – stated that the omission of Tebas makes him equal to the racists, that the image of the Spanish Championship is shaken and demanded punishments: “Hashtag doesn’t move me”.
Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was hard when talking about the episode. He said that:
- there is something wrong with the Spanish Championship;
- thought about taking Vini Jr. of the game so that he would not be attacked, but that the athlete is not the culprit, he is the victim;
- there is no forgiveness for racist insults;
- the situation is serious, but he says he believes that “nothing will happen”.
LULA AND POLITICIANS REACT
The reaction to the insults directed at the player on Sunday went beyond the sporting sphere.
From Japan, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) opened his speech in Hiroshima (Japan), where he spent the weekend because of the G7 summit, with a message in solidarity with Real Madrid’s number 20. The petista asked that FIFA, LaLiga and leagues from other countries take “provisions”. said not to be “fair that a poor boy who won in life” it is “offended at every stadium” that step.
In addition to the president, ministers and politicians from different political spectrums came out in support of the 22-year-old player. O Power360 compiled below, in topics, the reactions in the Lula government:
- Ministry of Racial Equality – go notify Spanish authorities and LaLiga;
- Anielle FrancoMinister of Racial Equality – he said that the “chest tightens with so much indignation”;
- Flávio dinoMinister of Justice – ranked the episode how “deplorable” It is he said expect that companies like Banco Santander, sponsor of the Spanish Championship, “do something serious and effective against racism”;
- A-N-A MoserMinister of Sports – he spoke in dialoguing with the Spanish government so that crimes of racism are punished;
- Jorge MessiahAGU – if sympathized and called for fans to be held accountable;
- Silvio AlmeidaMinister of Human Rights – stated that European football has become a space for “free manifestation of racial hatred”;
- Paul teixeiraMinister of Agrarian Development – charged Spain’s strictest measures;
- Marina SilvaMinister of the Environment – he requested commitment to an anti-racist society;
- wellington DaysMinister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – made an appeal to let Vini Jr. to play;
- Esther dweckMinister of Management and Innovation – stated it is necessary to guarantee the dignified exercise of work;
- Marcio macedoMinister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency – he wrote that Fifa, LaLiga and the Spanish government need to act.
