Felipe Silva says Spanish security offered him a banana when he arrived at the stadium for the match between Brazil and Guinea

Soccer player Vinicius Jr. claimed the security camera footage of the moment when his friend and advisor Felipe Silva, 27, says he suffered a racist attack by stadium security in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where the Brazilian team played a friendly against Guinea on Saturday (17. jun.2023). The game was an initiative to fight racial discrimination.

“While I was playing with the already historic black shirt and getting emotional, my friend was humiliated and mocked at the entrance to the stadium. The treatment was dismal. At all times they doubted the surreal scene that happened. Backstage is disgusting. But to make everything public, I ask those responsible: where are the images from the security cameras?”said the athlete.

Felipe claims that, after going through the turnstile at the entrance to the Cornellà-El Prat stadium, in Barcelona, ​​he was approached by a security guard who offered him a banana and said: “Hands up, this one is my pistol for you”.