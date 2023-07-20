Jonas Vingegaard’s sense for the Tour de France came out on a camping trip: Claus and Karina left with the camper, they took him and his sister Michelle to Savoy, on the Route des Arcs. In the back, they had bikes for all four of them. They went to the Galibier, to the Alpe d’Huez, to the Granon. By the time Claus reached the top, Jonas had already done five or six times up and down. “It was immediately clear that he had climbing skills. And the Tour de France was the race of his dreams.” Jonas was good at math, and Claus imagined him as a bank clerk. He played soccer, but he was always the youngest and he soon got tired of those teammates who didn’t pass the ball to him. So he preferred the solitude of the bike. But Karina was not calm. Not because of traffic. “It’s always windy here, and he’s so light. I was afraid that he would fly away ”. He was a child, but he was never a prodigy. The ascent of his heart was Alpe d’Huez. He won a time trial when he was fifteen, the year of Cadel Evans’ Tour: they still have the photo in the living room, Jonas has the long, blond hair of a rock star. In Denmark, however, he was practically invisible, on the bike as on the football field: those who ran in the Thy Cykle Ring, his first team, were all tall and thick, because everything is flat there and if you want to push, being transparent is not necessary. Jonas followed the others, but he didn’t win. Until one day he realized that his weakness – being small and light – could become his advantage. So it was that he decided that he would become a climber, and maybe he would win the Tour de France.