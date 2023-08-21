Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, Sepp Kuss. And then Dylan Van Baarle, Attila Valter, Jan Tratnik, Wilco Kelderman, Robert Gesink. Jumbo-Visma is a squadron for the Vuelta of Spain, which starts on Saturday with a 14.4 km team time trial in Barcelona and will end on Sunday 17 September in Madrid. No team has so far managed to win the three grand tours in the same season and this will be precisely the goal of Jumbo-Visma after having won the Giro d’Italia with Primoz Roglic and the Tour with Jonas Vingegaard. In the rest of the team, the presence of Sepp Kuss stands out: he has already raced in both the Giro and the Tour and indeed has always been present in the 6 grand tours that Jumbo has won so far, starting with the 2019 Vuelta signed by Roglic. No doubt: they will be the team to beat.