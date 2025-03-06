Almost a year after its serious fall in Itzulia 2024, the Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard has sincere and revealed the harsh reality he has lived for this accidentensuring in Eurosport that it was “much worse than people believe.”

“I broke seven ribs and the sternum, and the clavicle broke into three or four pieces. I broke a finger and the two lungs pierced me“The 28 -year -old cyclist has confessed in the program Cycling Show.

The champion of the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023 has assured that this fall in which Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel were also involved “It was much worse than most people believe, the injuries were very serious.”.

These statements add more details of the hard time Vingegaard, which he already spoke a few months ago on the Danish public radio: “The first 10 seconds could not breathe. When I succeeded, I coughed blood. It hurt me to think that my wife would have to live without me. “

Now, 11 months after that serious fall that was admitted for 12 days in a Hospital in Vitoria, the Danish is in perfect condition and already looks optimism at the Tour de France 2025: “It is the most important race of the year, it has something special and you have to be there to feel it“